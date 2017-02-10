Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station Aliens ISS

Where On Planet Earth Does This 'Orange' Alligator Come From?

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Alligator
An orange alligator in the pond caught the attention of the residents in South Carolina. (Please see the actual image below.)
(Photo : Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A 4.5-feet-long alligator was spotted in a pond in Hanahan, South Carolina. What is so surprising about this alligator is that it is mysteriously orange in color.

The orange alligator does not have an alligator's typical color. So, this grabs the attention of many people. It is a rusty, clay, sweet-potato color. People have been wondering why this alligator turned into a Sun's color.

Kent A. Vliet, an alligator biologist at the University of Florida, explained that the color might be temporary. He further explained that it might be probably due to the alligator's environment, according to CNet.

"I have no doubt that the animal is stained somehow," Vliet said. He further said that the alligator has the color of the rust.

Many people commented about the sight of the orange alligator. One person said that the orange-ish animal was a "Trumpagator." Some asked where could it be from.

Meanwhile, Vliet thought that the condition of an orange alligator is not genetic. He said that it will eventually wash off or fade away. The alligators naturally shed their skin, so it will eventually get peeled.

The orange alligator hangs out in Tanner Plantation, by the neighborhood. People have been commenting and posting jokes that the orange alligator comes from the too much self-tanning lotion.

Alligator belongs to the family Alligatoridae. There are two species of the alligator, namely, the American alligator and the Chinese alligator. Its name is derived from the Spanish term el lagarto that means "the Lizard." The adult alligators have black or dark olive-brown with white undersides. On the other hand, the young ones have strongly contrasting white or yellow marks that fade with age.

