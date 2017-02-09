Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station Aliens UFO sighting

NASA's 'Space Poop' Spacesuit System To Join Orion Deep-Space Mission

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 05:44 AM EST
NASA's Orion Spacecraft Launches
NASA is about to announce the winner of its Space Poop Challenge.
(Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images)

A state of the art spacesuit system designed to flush away astronaut's poop is set to fly aboard the Orion spacecraft between 2021 and 2023.

Space.com reported that the new space poop spacesuit system will join the first crew to exit the low-Earth orbit in 50 years for "Exploration Mission 2" (EM-2). Just last year, NASA invited innovators to help develop a spacesuit waste collection garment (aka space diapers) on its "Space Poop Challenge" because, apparently, there are no toilets in space.

The winning spacesuit design must be able to clear out urine, menstrual fluid and poop for six days without astronauts bothering to use their hands. Human waste must then be flushed away in microgravity without causing any gross trouble.

"The final waste management garment that is created won't be used nominally, but only in certain emergency situations that require spending long durations in a pressurized suit," Kristyn Johnson, one of the study's lead investigators, told Space.com in an e-mail. "For shorter durations, during launch and entry, the crew will plan to use an adult diaper as it fits our needs and is something we've used in the past."

Currently, the space agency is using the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) for spacewalks on the International Space Station (ISS). The spacesuit has been used since 1981 and it has been serving astronauts well in the potty department with its diaper-like waste collection garment.

"No major design changes have been made to the EMU waste collection garment over the years, as it still fulfils all the necessary requirements," Johnson added.

NASA's Space Poop Challenge opened its call for entries on Oct. 11, 2016 until Dec. 20, 2016. Winners will get a whopping prize of $30,000 in addition to bragging rights of being an incredible spacesuit innovator. The space agency will announce the winners on Feb. 16.

