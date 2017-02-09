Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station Aliens UFO sighting

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Watch Out For Friday's Night Sky Events: A Full Moon, Deep Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And A Comet All In One Night

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 04:49 AM EST
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
The Snow Moon occurs when it passes through the Earth's Penumbral shadow.
(Photo : UFOvni2012/YouTube screenshot)

Sky watchers are up for a cosmic treat this week as a full moon, lunar eclipse and a comet grace the night sky this Friday.

The Washington Post reported that a full moon will go along with a lunar eclipse this Friday night as it passes through the Earth's outer shadow. The phenomenon called Penumbral Lunar Eclipse also known as Snow Moon occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, covering the lunar disc with noticeably dark shades of gray.

According to Sky & Telescope magazine senior editors Alan MacRobert and Kelly Beatty, the Moon will rise on the East Coast around 5:30 p.m. and will slowly turn gray as it enters the Earth's shadow at around 6:14 p.m. ET.

By mid-eclipse, at around 7:44 p.m. ET, the upper third of the Moon will be covered with a darker shade of gray. This lunar darkening will go on until it totally leaves the penumbral shadow at 9:55 p.m. ET, U.S. Naval Observatory astronomer Geoff Chester said.

People might not notice the eclipse towards the end, though.

"The outer part of Earth's penumbra is so pale that you won't notice anything until the Moon's edge has slid at least halfway in," warns Alan MacRobert, a senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine. "So start looking about 90 minutes before mid-eclipse."

After the eclipse, sky watchers still got time to prepare their telescopes as the Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusáková makes its closest approach to Earth at 10:30 p.m. ET. Although the sky event could not be seen by the naked eye, they could watch out for Slooh's live feed from different locations with astronomers Bob Berman and Gerard Monteux.

Slooh will also cover the lunar eclipse beginning 5:30 p.m.

Follow @Slooh on Twitter to keep track of these night sky events on Friday.

TagsDeep Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, Snow Moon, Comet, Slooh

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Captures Aurora From ISS

The Universe Is A 'Vast And Complex' Hologram, According To Study

A Stray Black Hole Is Hiding Somewhere In The Milky Way

Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'

February Space Calendar: Watch Out For These Launches, Eclipses And Asteroids Ne...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
Meteoroid On Feb. 6

Blazing Fireball Flashes Through The Sky Over Milwaukee
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Alien Baby

An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed
  2. An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child
  3. Keep Your Eyes On The Skies! Triple Treat Of Eclipse, Comet And Full Moon On Friday
  1. What Happens When Spiritual Leaders Take Psychedelic Drugs?
  2. NASA's 'Space Poop' Spacesuit System To Join Orion Deep-Space Mission
  3. US Must Deter Chinese Aggression In Space And Be Ready For War, General Says
  4. How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

An African Safari

A Plague Threatens The Entire Population Of The Saiga Antelope In Mongolia
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Watch Out For Friday's Night Sky Events: A Full Moon, Deep Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And A Comet All In One Night
Granddad

'Granddad': The Longest-Living Aquarium Fish Euthanized Due To Failing Health
Geckolepis Megalepis

New Gecko Species Can Put Houdini To Shame
Real Time Analytics