Thousands Of Pollinator Washed Up On The Shore; Is Pesticide To Blame In This Mass Killing Of Bees? (Video)

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 05:07 AM EST
Dead Bees Washed Up On Naples Beach
The crew of the facility is currently investigating the uncommon phenomenon of the mass killing of bees.
(Photo : NBC2 News/ YouTube screenshot)

Reports are coming in that at a popular Naples beach, thousands of dead bees were washed up on the shore.

Some of the visitors at the Lowdermilk Park Beach shared that they are keeping a distance after being stung while strolling at the shoreline. A lot of people also said that the bee problem has been seen during the past few days.

Martha Duff said that, "You don't realize what you're really stepping on."

"We try to watch out for them because we know they're there," said Felice Petty.

Duff and Petty, like the majority of the residents, expected to see seashells or seaweeds washed up on the shore and in the waves. However, dying or dead bees are currently showing up.

Duff said that, "It's just really between the water and the sand. I've been stung a couple of times, and at first, I didn't know what it was, and then I realized, and then I had an allergic reaction."

As follows, Duff also said that the painful bee sting in her foot made her conscious on where her daughter is playing. "It really was kind of worrying, especially that I have a baby. I worry about her running up and down the beach."

Felice Petty who is a seasonal resident also shared that she has no plan on going near the beach after her husband was stung in the foot. She said that "all of the sudden he went, 'Ow!' I had to pull the stinger out. My concern is getting stung because I am allergic."

According to the city of Naples, the crew from the maintenance facility department was out last Monday to investigate the problem. The same stuff will also be investigating in the coming days to hopefully get answers to the problem, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, in an interview with NBC-2, a bee expert said that it is uncommon for bees to be washed up on the beach. The expert said that a possibility is from a nearby pesticide spraying that forces the bees to the water. Another one is that the swarm flew over the beach and then the bees become exhausted and flew into the water.

TagsBees, City of Naples, Lowdermilk Park Beach, Naples beach

