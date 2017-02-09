Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station Aliens UFO sighting

Increased Number Of Americans Has High Blood Pressure, Experts Warn

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 04:14 AM EST
BP Apparatus
High blood pressure can lead to heart attack and chronic heart failure.
(Photo : Adam Berry/Getty Images)

High blood pressure can sometimes lead to death. Thus, a team of family physicians warned that a lot of Americans are currently struggling with high blood pressure.

The president of the American Academy of Family Physicians or AAFP shared that high blood pressure plays a major role in heart failure and heart attack.

Meanwhile, the month of February is National Heart Month. As per Meigs, now would be a great time for the people to have their blood pressure under control and be treated, for them to avoid heart disease.

Medical Xpress reported that a 2016 survey by the AAFP and a data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 29 percent of the Americans, which around 75 million people, have high blood pressure. However, only 54 percent of them have it under control.

Thus, in a news release by the AAFP, Meigs added that, "This finding is concerning because we know that high blood pressure and heart attacks or chronic heart failure are so closely related."

He added that 7 out 10 people who underwent first heart attack have high blood pressure. Also, 7 out of 10 people who developed a chronic heart failure have high blood pressure. Thus, it is important that people are aware what their blood pressure is, report and work hand in hand with their family physicians to treat it, according to Consumer Health Day.

Dr. Meigs also advised that people should get their blood pressure checked. If one has high blood pressure, work with a doctor to treat it so the that the risk for another disease will lower. Not only that, he also said that the same advice is applicable for the blood cholesterol levels.

Meigs further added that people can work with their family physicians "to prevent or reduce the risk factors that lead to heart disease. Learn about heart health and what you can do in your everyday life to stay healthy."

High Blood Pressure, AAFP, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Family Physicians, National Heart Month

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved.

