Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station Aliens UFO sighting

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

International Space Station To Get First Commercial Airlock

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 05:01 AM EST
International Space Station
A crew member having a laidback moment aboard the International Space Station.
(Photo : Star Staff/YouTube screenshot)

The International Space Station (ISS) will soon get its first commercially funded airlock that will enable more small satellites to be utilized from the orbiting laboratory. NanoRacks, a Houston based company, is in agreement with American space agency NASA to build the airlock, and its launch is being targeted for 2019.

"We want to utilize the space station to expose the commercial sector to new and novel uses of space, ultimately creating a new economy in low-Earth orbit for technology development, scientific research, and human and cargo transportation," said Sam Scimemi, director of NASA's ISS division. "We hope this new airlock will allow a diverse community to experiment and develop opportunities in space for the commercial sector."

In the past, NanoRacks has already deployed a number of tiny cubesats from ISS' Japanese Kibo module. Now the company will collaborate with aerospace giant Boeing to build the new airlock, and the two recently signed an independent partnership for the same. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), which looks after the U.S. national laboratory on the space station, will coordinate and evaluate the payloads being deployed into space through the new airlock. Incidentally, another tranquility port on the space station hosts the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM), a model inflatable space habitat that was attached last year.

According to a Space.com report, NASA has issued a request for information last year asking private companies how they can utilize resources on the space laboratory, like docking ports. BEAM and NanoRacks Airlock are two huge examples of how NASA is making a noticeable effort to maximize the orbiting lab's use and promote commercial activity in space. Subsequently, the American space agency will be able to concentrate on its deep space exploration goals, which include sending manned missions beyond the Moon and to Mars.

Tagsinternational space station, ISS, NASA, Nanoracks, Commercial Airlock

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Astronauts Conduct 6-Hour Spacewalk To Boost Space Station’s Power Supply

‘Space Tug’ Can Make Satellite Launches Cheaper, Experts Suggest

NASA Plans To Use Solar System’s Resources To Facilitate Space Travel

Congress Mandates Manned Mars Mission: NASA Gets $19.5 Billion Boost

WATCH: A New 3D Tour Of The International Space Station Made By European Space A...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
Meteoroid On Feb. 6

Blazing Fireball Flashes Through The Sky Over Milwaukee
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Alien Baby

An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed
  2. An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child
  3. Keep Your Eyes On The Skies! Triple Treat Of Eclipse, Comet And Full Moon On Friday
  1. What Happens When Spiritual Leaders Take Psychedelic Drugs?
  2. NASA's 'Space Poop' Spacesuit System To Join Orion Deep-Space Mission
  3. US Must Deter Chinese Aggression In Space And Be Ready For War, General Says
  4. How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

An African Safari

A Plague Threatens The Entire Population Of The Saiga Antelope In Mongolia
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Watch Out For Friday's Night Sky Events: A Full Moon, Deep Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And A Comet All In One Night
Granddad

'Granddad': The Longest-Living Aquarium Fish Euthanized Due To Failing Health
Geckolepis Megalepis

New Gecko Species Can Put Houdini To Shame
Real Time Analytics