A Plague Threatens The Entire Population Of The Saiga Antelope In Mongolia

The Saiga antelopes in Mongolia are pestered with a deadly virus that jeopardizes their entire population.

(Photo : Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Earlier this January, the Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) or also known as a goat plague pestered the iconic Saiga antelopes in Mongolia. It killed about 2,500 antelopes and now threatens the remaining population of the said endangered Mongolian species.

This may jeopardize the species and may be wiped out soon. The carcasses of the antelopes have found to be positive for Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), which is a highly contagious virus that afflicts the goats and sheep. It kills almost 90 percent of the infected animals that undergone symptoms of the virus such as fever, diarrhea, mouth sores and pneumonia.

The scientists from Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) discovered that the disease originated in livestock. The carcasses were burned to prevent the virus from spreading. Meanwhile, Dr. Enkhtuvshin Shiilegdamba, WCS veterinary scientist, told BBC News that 2,500 antelopes had already died.

"The first case of PPR was confirmed in the Saiga on only 2nd January this year," said Dr. Shiilegdamba. The team also said that this is the first deadly infectious outbreak that happened in this population of animals. They further said that beyond this one, rare species, there is the concern for the impact on the wider grassland ecosystem.

Meanwhile, New Scientist reports that the first outbreak of PPR in sheep and goats in Mongolia was in September 2016 after the virus spread from China. Then, it crossed to Saiga during close contact at grazing grounds, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Bouna Diop at FAO said that if PPR is confirmed to be the main cause, the Saiga death toll is likely to reach into the thousands in the next three months.

The Saiga antelopes with great numbers inhabited the grasslands of Europe and Asia. On the other hand, their numbers reduced from 1.25 million to 50,000 over the last four decades. This is because of hunting and diseases. Currently, the further 900 Saiga antelopes or almost 10 percent of the endangered Mongolian subspecies have vanished in Khovd province and thousands may be at risk as well in the coming months.

