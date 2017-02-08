US Dog Food Recall Underway After Euthanasia Drug Found

Participants cook food for their pet dogs during a dog food cooking class. (Image for representation only.)

Tracks of pentobarbital, a drug commonly used for euthanizing animals, were found in some products of a U.S. pet food company. Evanger's Dog & Cat Food issued the recall soon after discovering the sedative.

The voluntary recall affects five dog food products from the brand, sold in 16 states. The company was called to attention when a pug, Talula, died after it was fed the canned food on New Year's Eve. Three others in the same state began to behave strangely after they consumed the brand's Hunk of Beef with au jus. Nikki Mael, owner of the Talula, and her siblings said in an interview, "I fed them one can and within 15 minutes, they were acting drunk, walking around, they couldn't... they were falling over."

BBC News reported that Evanger's Dog Food paid for the medical bills of Mrs. Mael and two others and donated to a local animal shelter in Talula's owner. Post-mortem examination at the Oregon State University revealed traces of pentobarbital, a drug that is not only used on animals but is also used as part of a cocktail of drugs for executing prisoners in at least 14 U.S. states.

The company released a statement regarding the presence of pentobarbital, saying, "We feel that we have been let down by our supplier, and in reference to the possible presence of pentobarbital, we have let down our customers." They also expressed their disbelief of the incident, noting that they only use U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved beef in their products.

After 40 years together, the company "terminated" their relationship with their supplier. Although investigation is still ongoing, marring the Illinois-based company's record, it is the company's first recall in its 82-year existence.

Evanger's Dog Food products are sold online as well as in retail locations in several states including Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, South Carolina and Florida.

