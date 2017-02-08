Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence Aliens international space station UFO sighting

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New Gecko Species Can Put Houdini To Shame

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 03:40 AM EST
Geckolepis Megalepis
Fish-scale geckos are amazing escape artists that could confuse predators as they scale off.
(Photo : SciNews/YouTube screenshot)

At first glance, they look like fish. But then again, that is why they are called fish-scale geckos. These species are said to have a freaky way of escaping from their predators -- by streaking.

According to The New York Times, these species rip off their scales so that they can escape from the hands of their attackers, unscathed. Mark D. Scherz, a doctoral candidate from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, said, "It looks like a fish until you grab it, and then it looks like a naked chicken breast."

This description is apt. Tearing away the scales of the gecko reveals pink flesh underneath, and through the translucent skin, quite visible to the naked eyes, are the spine and blood vessels. "It's bizarre, it's really surprising, and it's quite uncomfortable when you see them," Scherz shared.

Gruesome as it looks, however, the lizard seems okay afterwards. While losing its skin makes it look like it is ready to become a chicken nugget, it does regenerate its scales in full within a few weeks, with new patterns than the previous ones but are still quite indistinguishable from the last ones it had.

The gecko species has been called Geckolepis megalepis. It is said to have been found in limestone karsts of northern Madagascar. In the researchers' finding, they noted that the scale shedding of these weird little critters make them hard to catch. Scale sizes, which are about as large as pinkie fingernails, may also contribute to their easy removal. The special cells found on the gecko skins were noted to not only contract on contact. They also help loosen up the uppermost layers of skin and fat tissue, as well as the scales, allowing them to "flake off."

The Washington Post noted that there isn't a lot that people know about the gecko species yet. However, they are part of the newly discovered population in the Ankarana National Park, where Day-Glo colored geckos and "ghost" snakes are also said to reside.

TagsNew Species, fish scale gecko, harry houdini

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Spiky Slug May Solve Mollusk Mystery

World’s Smallest Porpoise Critically Endangered, Only 30 Left

Scientists Discover Bag-Like Creature As Human Ancestor

Human-Pig Embryos May Pave Way For Interspecies Organ Transplants

Underwater Drone Swarms Used To Study Plankton Mating

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
Meteoroid On Feb. 6

Blazing Fireball Flashes Through The Sky Over Milwaukee
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Alien Baby

An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed
  2. An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child
  3. NASA’s Astronaut Twins Study Results Out
  1. Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
  2. How Will Jupiter Retrograde 2017 Affect People’s Lives?
  3. What Happens To The Body When People Quit Smoking?
  4. How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Bright Leonid Fireball

A Large Meteor Spotted streaking Fast Across The Sky Of Some States
Aerial View of Stonehenge

Hundreds Of Ancient Earthworks Uncovered In Amazon Rainforest, Look Like Stonehenge
Latest UFO News

Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
Spiky Slug

Spiky Slug May Solve Mollusk Mystery
Real Time Analytics