Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence Aliens international space station UFO sighting

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Indian American High School Student Developed Low-Cost Seawater Desalination Method To Solve Global Water Crisis

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Low-Cost Seawater Desalination Method
A mere high school experiment turned out to be a milestone in scientific research
(Photo : Local News24/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists across the world have been trying to find a cost effective method for seawater desalination over the past many years. Experts say that the global scarcity of clean drinking water can be solved if people find a way to convert the salt water of the oceans into drinking water. They have been trying to separate the salt-bound water molecules with the help of electrolysis and others.

What most experts ignored was the fact that, in seawater, only 10 percent of the total number of water molecules are bound to salt, while the rest that is 90 percent water molecules remain in free state. That 90 percent is fit for drinking if separated from the 10 percent salt-bound water molecules. An Indian American high school student from Portland, Oregon, figured that out.

The Tecake reported that Chaitanya Karamchedu, a Jesuit High School senior year student, devised a simple method to obtain pure water, with the help of superabsorbent hydrophilic polymers. Chaitanya Karamchedu employed the saponified starch-grafted-polyacrylamide to create a hydrogel, which was able to bind to the salt-bound water molecules. He later separated the freshwater portion from the hydrogel-bound brine.

The method requires no external energy and produces fresh water, which when tested passed the WHO standards for drinking water. Mass and conductivity analyses revealed that the purified water obtained had total dissolved solids concentration of 513 mg/L, which is below the WHO standard values of <600 mg/L. The sodium concentration was found to be 25.8 mg/L, which is very low, when compared to the 10,500 mg/L concentration of seawater. Similarly, the chloride concentration was also reduced from 19,000 mg/L of seawater to 36 mg/L.

Dr. Lara Shamieh, Jesuit High School Biology Teacher, said, "Chaitanya thought about it from a completely different angle. What this is compared to current techniques, is that it's cheap and accessible to everyone, everyone can use it."

Micro Finance Monitor reported that Chaitanya Karamchedu is a brilliant scientist in the making. Apart from this incredible achievement, he was a winner at Intel's International Science Fair and won $10,000 from the U.S. Agency for International Global Development. Even MIT has recognized his talents, and MIT's TechCon Conference has pledged funds for Chaitanya Karamchedu's future research projects.

TagsWHO, Drinking Water Wells, salt water, Chaitanya Karamchedu

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Fatal Sex Encounter; Weird Mating Rituals In Animals Found In Australian Sea

Are We Eating Fish Or Plastic? Scientists Found High Amount Of Micro Plastic In ...

The Jinx Continues: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mini Rocket Crashed Int...

$328M Federal Scientific Research Funding Sliced Up Between Canadian Research Ce...

Japanese Mini Rocket Launch Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
Meteoroid On Feb. 6

Blazing Fireball Flashes Through The Sky Over Milwaukee
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Alien Baby

An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed
  2. An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child
  3. NASA’s Astronaut Twins Study Results Out
  1. Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
  2. How Will Jupiter Retrograde 2017 Affect People’s Lives?
  3. What Happens To The Body When People Quit Smoking?
  4. How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Bright Leonid Fireball

A Large Meteor Spotted streaking Fast Across The Sky Of Some States
Aerial View of Stonehenge

Hundreds Of Ancient Earthworks Uncovered In Amazon Rainforest, Look Like Stonehenge
Latest UFO News

Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
Spiky Slug

Spiky Slug May Solve Mollusk Mystery
Real Time Analytics