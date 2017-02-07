Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Aliens international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

A Giant Black Hole Devours A Star For Over A Decade

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 07, 2017 05:23 AM EST
Fast-Moving, Star-Sized Black Hole Tracked By Hubble
This undated artist's interpretation of the star-sized black hole GRO J1655-40, currently traveling in our solar system at 250,000 miles per hour, was released on Nov. 18, 2002. According to astronomers using data from the Hubble Space telescope this black hole, also known as a 'microquasar,' is assimilating material from a its companion star. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : FAECIASP/NASA/Conicet of Argentina/Getty Images)

Scientists detected and examined a giant black hole that gobbles a star for more than a decade. The black hole feeding is over 10 times longer than any other phenomenon of the death of the star.

The findings of the study were printed in the Nature Astronomy journal on Feb. 6, 2017. The study was led by researchers at the University of New Hampshire, according to Phys.org.

Dacheng Lin, the lead author of the study and a research scientist at UNH's Space Science Center, said that they have witnessed a star's spectacular and prolonged demise. He further said that dozens of these so-called tidal disruption events have been detected since the 1990s, but none that remained bright for nearly as long as this one.

The team used the data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and Swift Satellite and ESA's XMM-Newton. They discovered evidence of a massive "tidal disruption event" (TDE). This phenomenon could destroy an object like a star that approaches closely from the black hole. This is because of the powerful gravity gradient of the black hole.

The X-ray data also show that the radiation from material around this giant black hole has steadily exceeded the Eddington limit, which is defined by a balance between the outward pressure of radiation from the hot gas and the inward pull of the gravity of the black hole. Meanwhile, James Guillochon, a co-author of the study from Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said that for most of the time they have been looking at this object and it has been growing rapidly. He further said that this tells us something unusual -- like a star twice as heavy as the Sun -- is being fed into the black hole, as noted by CBC.

TagsBlack Hole, star, Tidal Disruption Event, TDE, Chandra X-ray Observatory

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Successfully Completed Its Fourth Flyby Of Jupiter

Hubble Spotted A Star About To Die In A 'Rotten Egg Nebula'

Take A Look At The Swirling Spirals Of Mars' North Pole

Do Astronauts Age Faster In Space Or On Earth?

Baring The Spectacular Images Of Cat's Paw, Lobster Nebulae

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Nok Terracotta Enigma

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
Looking Inside Nanoparticles

Looking Inside Nanoparticles: The Exact Position Of 23,000 Atoms Pinpointed In An Iron Platinum Nanoparticle
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Congenital Defects, Chernobyl's Uncertain Legacy

Iranian Baby Finally Gets Medical Attention She Needs In The US

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child
  2. World’s Smallest Porpoise Critically Endangered, Only 30 Left
  3. Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed
  1. Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
  2. Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
  3. Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
  4. What Happens To The Body When People Quit Smoking?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Bright Leonid Fireball

A Large Meteor Spotted streaking Fast Across The Sky Of Some States
Aerial View of Stonehenge

Hundreds Of Ancient Earthworks Uncovered In Amazon Rainforest, Look Like Stonehenge
Jupiter Retrograde 2017

How Will Jupiter Retrograde 2017 Affect People’s Lives?
Spiky Slug

Spiky Slug May Solve Mollusk Mystery
Real Time Analytics