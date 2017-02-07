Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Aliens international space station

An Alien Baby? Mom Refuses To Nurse 'Cursed' Child

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Feb 07, 2017 04:15 AM EST
Alien Baby
An alien-looking baby was born in India. (Image for representation only. Please see photo in the video below.)
(Photo : WeirdTrueFacts/YouTube screenshot)

A 25-year-old mother refused to breastfeed her baby, after giving birth to an alien-looking infant.

Mirror reported that first-time mom Priyanka Kumari does not want to nurse her deformed baby after delivering her at a state-run hospital in India. The bulged-eyed baby came out having a huge growth on her head and is covered with a hardened shell of skin.

The poor baby was described as cursed by her parents with other comments comparing her to an alien. Some even believe that she is an incarnation of a Hindu god and have already offered their prayers to her.

Curious people have flocked to the family's home in Banshghat within the Chakiya district. The public wanted to see the child in real life as her shocking arrival flooded the news.

Kumari was not pleased to see her child. She said she is still in trauma for not having a normal baby.

"I keep cursing myself for this. When I saw her for the first time, I was shocked," the mother said. "I thought to myself - how could I deliver something like this? Now, I am worried about her future."

"I am totally confused. I don't know what to do. I am just following the instructions of the doctors at hospital," her husband Balindra Mahto added. "God could have given her a healthy baby. But now whatever has happened, it's for good. I am praying for her healthy future."

Although the mother is healthy, Dr. Rajan Sinha doubts the condition of the child. She is suffering from a rare condition called Harlequin ichthyosis, which is caused by malnutrition.

"In such cases the probability of survival is only one in 10 million cases," Dr. Sinha said.

According to Genetics Home Reference, the hardened thick skin will affect the infant's eyelids, nose, mouth and ears. This makes it hard for the baby to breathe, which could eventually lead to respiratory failure.

