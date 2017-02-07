Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Aliens international space station

'Is Genesis History?' New Film Depicts Scientific Arguments On Biblical Accounts [Trailer]

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Feb 07, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Is Genesis History?
New documentary provides scientific evidence and arguments on biblical accounts.
A new documentary film depicts the historical and scientific truths behind the biblical accounts of Creation as recorded in the Book of Genesis.

Christian News Network reported that a documentary-type film titled Is Genesis History? has collected visual evidence and scientific arguments from Christian scientists and scholars supporting the authority of the Bible as a foundational basis of the history of Creation.

Interviews with microbiologist Kevin Anderson, geologist Andrew Snelling, astronomer Danny Faulkner and other scientists will give light to the audience's contrasting views on creation and evolution, as well as host Dr. Del Tackett's guide to various locations and landmarks that will take them back to "what exactly happened 'In the beginning.'"

Produced and directed by Thomas Purifoy Jr., the film will provide a better understanding on the co-existence of science and biblical history, which he said has become a dangerous concern following the strong influence brought by theistic evolutionists.

"This is why the recent influence of theistic evolution on the church is so concerning," Purifoy told the Christian News Network. "Theistic evolutionists are seeking to replace the history recorded in Genesis with a history of their own making; this is a dangerous thing."

"I also want moviegoers to realize that science is useful, but is not an ultimate authority," he added. "Every field of science has changed many times through history, and will continue to do so. History, on the other hand, is unchanging. And if the Bible is anything, it's a book of history."

According to the film's website, Is Genesis History? will tackle biblical accounts such as the Tower of Babel, Global Flood, Adam and Eve, Genealogies and the Hebrew Text among others, as well as scientific views on the Big Bang, Evolution, Dinosaurs, Neanderthals, Epochs of History and Fossil Record to name a few.

Is Genesis History? will be shown in hundreds of theaters across the U.S. in a special one-night screening on Feb. 23.

Spiky Slug May Solve Mollusk Mystery

