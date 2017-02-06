Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost

Researchers were able to get DNA from the terracotta figurines and found how vast the lost city was before.

(Photo : Yale University Art Gallery/YouTube screenshot)

The remains of a mysterious culture were unveiled in the hidden part of the West African nation of Ghana. There are no traces of any records, either oral or written, of the people who once lived there. All that has been left was the convoluted and enticing terracotta figurines. It has been discovered in mounds scattered across the region. The researchers might just discover that the clay objects have the secrets of the people that once lived there.

The sculptures, as IFL Science reported, are curious objects. These represent both beast and human forms, some of these have two heads. Many of which have cavities carved in the ears, mouths or nostrils. However, their function is still being deciphered.

Thus, one suggestion is that the purpose of the cavities is to hold liquids, most likely used for ritual or libation. To test the suggestion, the researchers decided to investigate if they could gather any evidence of DNA from the inside of the holes, to discover what was previously hidden inside.

The finding that has been published in the Journal of Archaeological Science impressed the researchers as they were not expecting it. DNA is quite difficult to recover especially from the hot and arid environments, just like mounds on the southern edge of Sahara where the figurines were first seen. Surprisingly, the team was able to gather scraps still within the clay.

The result also revealed that the models had once held a variety of plant-based substances. These included evidence of bananas and plantain, now it is common to most of the West African parts. However, when these objects were created, with an estimated time between 600 and 1300 CE, the fruits were not being cultivated by the people of Koma Land. Also, the researchers found some traces of pine trees, which were not common to grow in Africa except for the north of Sahara.

Thus, the researchers suggested that there are little remains of the enigmatic Koma Land culture today. They have impressive trade links that crossed not only in West Africa but even right across the hottest and the largest desert in the world.

As follows, it also agrees to the use of the clay figurines in ritual activities. Thus, Koma Land people most likely to have a rich culture, but now, it is lost to the sands of time.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news