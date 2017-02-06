Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Alien hunters Astronauts

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 04:26 AM EST
Northern Lights
Britain may not be able to witness the Northern Lights by 2050.
(Photo : ivan castro/YouTube screenshot)

Britain may not be able to witness the spectacular Northern Lights after 30 years due to major shifts in solar activity, according to a new study. The overall size of the Sun's atmosphere will shrink by a third due to plummeting solar activity that will weaken its protective influence on planet Earth. Consequently, the aurora borealis or Northern Lights will become less common in areas located at a distance from the North and South Poles by the middle of the century. 

The study was conducted by a research team from the U.K.'s University of Reading, according to BBC. "The magnetic activity of the sun ebbs and flows in predictable cycles, but there is also evidence that it is due to plummet, possibly by the largest amount for 300 years," lead researcher Mathew Owens said. "If so, the Northern Lights phenomenon would become a natural show exclusive to the polar regions, due to a lack of solar wind forces that often make it visible at lower latitudes." 

The scientists have also said that coronal ejections and sunspots will occur less frequently as the Sun becomes less active. However, if a mass ejection does hit the planet, then it could be more destructive for electronic devices than such activity is now. The plummeting solar activity could also make the planet more vulnerable to solar blasts that destroy technology and cosmic radiation that causes cancer.

The researchers were able to predict the outcome of the plummeting solar activity in the future by studying sunspot records to reconstruct what happened the last time such an occurrence took place, more than 300 years ago. The scientists also used contemporary reports and updated models to conduct the study. According to a DNA report, the research team has predicted a rapid reduction in the size of the heliosphere that acts like the Earth's bubble by around the middle of the 21st century.

TagsNorthern Lights, Britain, Aurora Borealis

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Watch: NASA Creates Spectacular Northern Lights Video In 4K Ultra-High Definitio...

WATCH: Massive Fireball Meteor Lights Up Portland Sky [Videos]

Jupiter’s Spectacular Aurora Captured By Hubble Telescope, See It Here

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast...

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Nok Terracotta Enigma

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
Looking Inside Nanoparticles

Looking Inside Nanoparticles: The Exact Position Of 23,000 Atoms Pinpointed In An Iron Platinum Nanoparticle
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Congenital Defects, Chernobyl's Uncertain Legacy

Iranian Baby Finally Gets Medical Attention She Needs In The US

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
  2. Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
  3. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  1. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  2. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  3. The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
  4. Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics