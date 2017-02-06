Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Alien hunters Astronauts

Mysterious Beaching Of Sea Creatures All Around The World Caused By Solar Storms?

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 03:37 AM EST
Sperm Whales Beached In Skegness
Two of the five Sperm Whales that were found washed ashore on beaches near Skegness over the weekend on Jan. 25, 2016 in Skegness, England. The whales are thought to have been from the same pod as another animal that was found on Hunstanton beach in Norfolk on Jan. 22, 2016.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/GettyImages)

Many people are wondering especially the scientists about the mysterious beaching of sea creatures along the coastal areas all around the globe. NASA scientists said that this beaching could be caused by severe solar storms that affect the Earth's magnetic fields and so the animals lose their way. Furthermore, to truly identify if solar storms are associated with animal beaching, NASA conducted a study.

The stranding of these animals mostly occurs in Australia, Massachusetts, Australia and Cape Cod, according to Katie Moore, the collaborator on the NASA study and director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare's Animal Rescue Program. These animals belong to cetaceans that include the whales, porpoises and dolphins, according to Live Science.

The NASA study in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the International Fund for Animal Welfare will investigate the mysterious sea animals beaching with data from cetacean mass stranding, field observations and space-weather databases. It is expected that the study will be completed by the end of September 2017.

Meanwhile, Moore explained that understanding the relationship between the two referring to solar storms and beaching events, they could be able to use observations of solar storms as an early warning for potential stranding to occur. She further explained that this would allow stranding responders in global hotspots to be better prepared to respond that could save more animals.

On the other hand, NASA heliophysicist Antti Pulkkinen, who studies the effects of Sun on the Solar System said that these human-made influences do not explain most of the stranding. She further said that these theories as to the cause include magnetic anomalies and meteorological events that involve extreme tides during a new Moon and coastal storms, which are thought to disorient the animals, as noted by Daily Star. The results of the NASA study will further explain the mysterious stranding of the sea creatures and provide steps and opportunity to save more sea animals around the world.

