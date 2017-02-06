Iranian Baby Finally Gets Medical Attention She Needs In The US

Cardiac surgeons perform open-heart surgery on nearly four-year-old child. (Image for representation only.)

A four-month-old Iranian baby is said to have immigrant relatives in the United States and will soon get the medical attention she desperately needs in the United States. This is after her family is caught in the immigration ban set by President Donald Trump.

CNN reported that the girl, who has serious heart defect, finally received the all-clear to enter the U.S. for her critical surgery at Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital. The baby, Fatemeh Reshad, and her parents are expected to arrive in a few days, after they have been delayed from a meeting that was supposed to happen on Sunday with doctors in Portland.

Several congressional Democrats released a letter on Friday evening, asking Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to grant the child and her parents a waiver that can allow them to step on the U.S. soil. The delay came when the president put up an executive order that abruptly stopped travel to the U.S. for citizens in seven Muslim-majority countries -- Iran included. The baby and her family managed to get through after a federal judge temporarily stopped the said order.

The family's attorney, Jennifer Morrissey, told the news site, "The family decided that it would be best to have their daughter treated at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital because of the hospital's pediatric cardiology expertise and family support in Portland."

In The Washington Post report, the child's family is said to have had an appointment in Dubai to obtain a tourist visa to the U.S., but it was canceled after the President's order. They were told to reapply again in 90 days -- precious time that they do not have. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici took the cause to the House floor on Friday, saying that "Fatemeh's family does not know if she can wait that long."

The family's situation is said to have caught the attention of a group of lawmakers in Oregon, among which is Bonamici, who said, "It is heartbreaking and disgraceful that this even happened. I hope the courts invalidate this unconstitutional Executive Order soon, and I hope it's in time for baby Fatemeh."

