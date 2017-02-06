Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Alien hunters Astronauts

Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 03:44 AM EST
Latest UFO News
Mexicans witnessed the first-ever jaw-dropping incident of a UFO breaking down into many smaller UFOs. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : UFO Ghost/YouTube screenshot)

UFO sightings have become increasingly common over the past many years. When people see a UFO sighting news, they do not react much. However, recently, a UFO sighted near Colima, Mexico, is making headlines all over the world. In a first-ever UFO sighting incident, a glowing orb of light was spotted near the Mexican volcano near Colima, which abruptly split into six glowing orbs of light.

The army of half a dozen UFOs formed and flew across for a while before disappearing. The whole thing was caught on video and was posted online. The jaw-dropping incident immediately caught the attention of alien hunters and ufologists including the famous SecureTeam 10.

UFO expert Tyler from the SecureTeam 10 team said, "Well, that really made my jaw drop. What we have here is something I really can't explain."

According to Mirror, the UFO supposedly divided and released a group of secondary objects, which flew in a triangular formation. It is also said that the splitting surely confirms that the orb of light was not a drone or an airliner, because it is impossible for these things to split like the way it is shown in the footage.

The Colima region of Western Central Mexico is famous for numerous UFO sightings. It is also believed that the nearby volcano has been attracting UFOs since the ancient times. The current UFO sighting was preceded by another recent incident, which was even captured by UFO Sightings Daily.

The video clearly shows a glowing UFO, which can be seen over the mouth of the volcano, days after it erupted. UFO Sightings Daily wrote that the video elucidates that the alleged UFO was "very big, about the size of a 727 compared with the width of the mouth of the volcano... There are no wings, no strings, no jet trail... It is probably headed from or to the mouth of the volcano."

Though the real cause of the alleged UFO sightings, especially in Mexico, remains unexplained yet, they sure are worthy of making the headlines in the latest UFO news.

