Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Alien hunters Astronauts

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 04:12 AM EST
Chinese Woman Suffering From Huge Tumor Undergoes Treatment
A computer shows the CT scan of Chinese woman Chen Huanxiang, suffering from a huge tumor in the abdomen, as she lays in position on the CT examination table at the Wuhan No. 6 Hospital. (Image for representation only)
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

Think twice before you call a man fat. A Mississippi man who was hailed as fat by his doctors was recently found to have a 130-pound (59 kg) benign growth inside him.

The New York Daily News said that Roger Logan's doctors have insisted that his massive weight gain was nothing more than obesity. But as it turned out, it was a massive growth likely caused by an ingrown hair. The human-sized tumor was believed to have developed for 15 years until it eventually hung from his midsection, confining him to a chair for most of his time.

Roger Logan said that the lump was similar to having three bags of cement around him all day long, but swinging. The medical professional who managed to diagnose him properly, Dr. Vipul Dev, previously worked with patients having the same problems and moved to quickly remove the growth.

Roger Logan had to fly from Mississippi to California to have the operation -- and he seemed to be in good spirits regarding the surgery. In fact, according to Yahoo, he shared regular updates about his surgery through his Facebook page. Moreover, at one point even, he held up a newpaper article about his surgery with a smile on his face.

While Roger Logan's human-sized tumor is massive on its own, it is not the largest ever to be removed from a human being. That record goes to Yang Jianbin of Beijing, China, who in 2014 checked in to a hospital with a massive 242-pound (110 kg) growth in his back.

The Chinese hospital's chief surgeon, Chen Minliang, said back then, "We have seen neurofibromatosis patients before, but this is the biggest nerve tumor we ever saw." The said operation took 16 hours and required transfusion for 5 liters of blood, which is more than the amount traveling through an average person.

Tags130-pound tumor, massive tumor, Roger Logan

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Baby Born Twice: For Operation, Then For Birth

Gigantism In Ireland From Ancient Gene, Scientists Reveal

Beating Breast Cancer Through Awareness: Pinktober 2016

Primitive Dinosaur Discovered To Have Tumor Growths

Liquid Biopsies Is The Cheaper, Less Invasive Alternative To Diagnosing Cancer

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Nok Terracotta Enigma

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
Looking Inside Nanoparticles

Looking Inside Nanoparticles: The Exact Position Of 23,000 Atoms Pinpointed In An Iron Platinum Nanoparticle
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Congenital Defects, Chernobyl's Uncertain Legacy

Iranian Baby Finally Gets Medical Attention She Needs In The US

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
  2. Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
  3. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  1. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  2. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  3. The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
  4. Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics