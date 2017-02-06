Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed

A computer shows the CT scan of Chinese woman Chen Huanxiang, suffering from a huge tumor in the abdomen, as she lays in position on the CT examination table at the Wuhan No. 6 Hospital. (Image for representation only)

Think twice before you call a man fat. A Mississippi man who was hailed as fat by his doctors was recently found to have a 130-pound (59 kg) benign growth inside him.

The New York Daily News said that Roger Logan's doctors have insisted that his massive weight gain was nothing more than obesity. But as it turned out, it was a massive growth likely caused by an ingrown hair. The human-sized tumor was believed to have developed for 15 years until it eventually hung from his midsection, confining him to a chair for most of his time.

Roger Logan said that the lump was similar to having three bags of cement around him all day long, but swinging. The medical professional who managed to diagnose him properly, Dr. Vipul Dev, previously worked with patients having the same problems and moved to quickly remove the growth.

Roger Logan had to fly from Mississippi to California to have the operation -- and he seemed to be in good spirits regarding the surgery. In fact, according to Yahoo, he shared regular updates about his surgery through his Facebook page. Moreover, at one point even, he held up a newpaper article about his surgery with a smile on his face.

While Roger Logan's human-sized tumor is massive on its own, it is not the largest ever to be removed from a human being. That record goes to Yang Jianbin of Beijing, China, who in 2014 checked in to a hospital with a massive 242-pound (110 kg) growth in his back.

The Chinese hospital's chief surgeon, Chen Minliang, said back then, "We have seen neurofibromatosis patients before, but this is the biggest nerve tumor we ever saw." The said operation took 16 hours and required transfusion for 5 liters of blood, which is more than the amount traveling through an average person.

