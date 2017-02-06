Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Alien hunters Astronauts

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Paper That Could Print Images, Texts Using Light Discovered

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Paper
Scientists discovered a paper coated with nanoparticle that could print texts and images using ultraviolet (UV). (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Printing cost is quite expensive especially when one has lots to duplicate. On the other hand, with the discovery of a paper that could print images and texts using light, the expenses could be cut significantly.

The paper is coated with a special nanoparticle and alters the color when the ultraviolet (UV) light shines on it and print. It is erased by heating to 120 degrees Celsius and could be rewritten for over 80 times.

This is developed by researchers at the University of California and Shandong University in China. The discovery was described in a recent issue of Nano Letters, according to Phys.org.

Yadong Yin, a Chemistry Professor at the University of California, Riverside, said that the greatest significance of their work is the development of a new class of solid-state photoreversible color-switching system to fabricate an ink-free light-printable rewritable paper that has the same feel and appearance as conventional paper. On the other hand, this can be printed and erased without the need for additional ink. He added that their work is believed to have enormous economic and environmental merits to modern society.

So, how does this kind of paper print using light? There are two types of nanoparticle that are combined for the creation of new coating. These involve a Prussian blue, which is a blue pigment used in paints that convert colorless when it gains electrons and the titanium dioxide (TiO2). This is a type of photocatalytic material that zooms chemical reactions when exposed to UV light. When the two substances are mixed, they are converted into a coating with solid blue color. Expose the paper to UV light and the TiO2 particles react and release electrons that convert the Prussian blue pigment colorless and prints the images or texts.

The printing stays on the page for at least five days and will gradually turn back to blue. The fading process can be hustled if heat is applied. The team said that it expects this technology to be cheaper when made on a commercial scale, according to Science Alert.

TagsPaper, nanoparticle, Ultraviolet, UV, Prussian blue, titanium dioxide, TiO2

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

IceCube Search For The 4th Type Of Neutrino, One Of the Universe's Ingredients, ...

Quantum Computer: First-Ever Blueprint For Building The Most Powerful Computer O...

A Simple Way To Mass-Produce Graphene With Just Three Ingredients Discovered

The First-Ever Metallic Hydrogen On Earth Developed, Could Revolutionize Rocketr...

Nano-Crystalline Hexagonal Diamond Uncovered, Harder Than The Regular Diamond

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Nok Terracotta Enigma

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
Looking Inside Nanoparticles

Looking Inside Nanoparticles: The Exact Position Of 23,000 Atoms Pinpointed In An Iron Platinum Nanoparticle
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Congenital Defects, Chernobyl's Uncertain Legacy

Iranian Baby Finally Gets Medical Attention She Needs In The US

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
  2. Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
  3. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  1. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  2. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  3. The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
  4. Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics