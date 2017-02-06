World’s Smallest Porpoise Critically Endangered, Only 30 Left

Vaquita numbers dwindling -- only 30 left of them in the world.

(Photo : Chris Johnson/YouTube screenshot)

Vaquitas, which are known as the smallest porpoise in the world, have lost over 90 percent of their population since 2011. Today, only 30 vaquitas are left in the wild.

The Huffington Post reported that the most endangered marine mammal on the planet is fast diminishing in numbers despite international effort. This can now only be found in Mexico's upper Gulf of California, with over 50 percent of the species' population lost between 2015 and 2016.

The International Committee for the Recovery of the Vaquita (CIRVA) also noted that the major threat that has been threatening the species is the gill nets that are meant to catch shrimp and fish, and even the critically endangered totoaba, which is considered a delicacy in some parts of Asia. This is even dubbed the "aquatic cocaine," selling at over $10,000 a kilo.

The demand for this totoaba fish has grown. With the fish demand, it posed more danger for the vaquitas as they, too, get entangled in the gill nets, and possibly, drown. According to New Scientist, Kate O'Connell of the Animal Welfare Institute said, "They're essentially taking out two endangered species in one fell swoop." She added, "We know what the problem is: it's gill nets. We've known for 30 years that gill nets kill vaquita and we have done nothing, and I find that heartbreaking."

To save the species, CIRVA suggested that some vaquitas could be placed in a temporary sanctuary. However, there had been no effort yet as to how they would respond to captivity, although other porpoise species generally respond well to such environment.

Barbara Taylor of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration noted that there are already plans in place to house the vaquitas and keep them in captivity until their numbers increase and when they can safely return to their natural habitat. She said, "We can't afford to wait anymore. They're going to be gone in a year or two."

