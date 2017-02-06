Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Alien hunters Astronauts

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Successfully Completed Its Fourth Flyby Of Jupiter

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 03:20 AM EST
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter
A 1/4 scale model of the Juno spacecraft is displayed as NASA officials and the public look forward to the Independence Day arrival of the the Juno spacecraft to Jupiter, at JPL on June 30, 2016 in Pasadena, California. After having traveling nearly 1.8 billion miles over the past five years, the NASA Juno spacecraft will arrival to Jupiter on the Fourth of July to go enter orbit and gather data to study the enigmas beneath the cloud tops of Jupiter. The risky $1.1 billion mission will fail if it does not enter orbit on the first try and overshoots the planet.
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

NASA's Juno spacecraft hovered Jupiter at about 2,670 miles (4,300 km) above the planet's cloud tops. The spacecraft just completed its fourth flyby of Jupiter on Feb. 2, 2017.

The spacecraft is expected to gather data and return them to Earth. It has the JunoCam and other eight science instruments that were operating during the flyby.

Dr. Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator, said that it is never Groundhog Day when you are flying past Jupiter. He further said that with every close flyby, they are finding something new. The researchers are still analyzing the data collected from the previous flybys, according to Sci-News.

Some of the data collected showed that Jupiter's magnetic field and auroras are massive and stronger than previously thought. Jupiter's belts and zones that provide gas giant's cloud top its unique look extends deep into the interior of the planet.

According to Universe Today, Juno approached Jupiter at exactly 12:57 a.m. GMT (7:57 a.m. EST). It traveled at a velocity of about 208,000 km/h (129,300 mph) relative to the planet Jupiter. Juno with its instrument scanned the gas giant's atmosphere and collected information on its radiation and plasma.

The JunoCam also captured several images of Jupiter. These will be made available to the public once the data were returned to Earth.

Meanwhile, Candy Hansen, the Juno mission co-investigator from the Planetary Science Institute, said that the pictures JunoCam can take depict a narrow swath of territory the spacecraft flies over, so the points of interest imaged can provide a great amount of detail. She further said that they play a vital role in helping the Juno science team establish what is going on in the atmosphere of Jupiter at any moment. She added that they are looking forward to seeing what people from outside the science team think is important.

TagsNASA. Juno spacecraft, Jupiter, Spacecraft, JunoCam

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Hubble Spotted A Star About To Die In A 'Rotten Egg Nebula'

Take A Look At The Swirling Spirals Of Mars' North Pole

Do Astronauts Age Faster In Space Or On Earth?

Baring The Spectacular Images Of Cat's Paw, Lobster Nebulae

Water Found In the Atmosphere Of Exoplanet 51 Pegasi b

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Nok Terracotta Enigma

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
Looking Inside Nanoparticles

Looking Inside Nanoparticles: The Exact Position Of 23,000 Atoms Pinpointed In An Iron Platinum Nanoparticle
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Congenital Defects, Chernobyl's Uncertain Legacy

Iranian Baby Finally Gets Medical Attention She Needs In The US

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
  2. Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
  3. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  1. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  2. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  3. The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
  4. Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics