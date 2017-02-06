Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Alien hunters Astronauts

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

How Much Is Too Much? People Must Set Limits To Their Facebook Likes And Posts

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 03:30 AM EST
People Must Set Limits To Their Facebook Likes And Posts
The results of studies on the interrelationship between Facebook usage and physical and mental health are too confusing.
(Photo : LearN & Flip/YouTube screenshot)

Facebook has become the respite for people who often lack real friends in their lives. Such people are addicted to making frequent Facebook updates and hitting like for the posts made by others. Recent studies made by scientists suggest that Facebook use has turned into an addiction, which is often harmful for the physical and mental health of people.

Thomas Valente, professor of preventive medicine in Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, said  that, "Social media activity and communication over social networking sites is beneficial, but too much probably gets you in trouble."

A study made by Holly Shakya, from the global health at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, and Dr. Nicholas A. Christakis, director of the Human Nature Lab at Yale University, indicated that people who regularly "Like" Facebook posts are more likely to suffer from health complications, while those who make frequent updates on their Facebook profile are more likely to have mental ailments, Live Science reported.

The study findings that were published in the American Journal of Epidemiology also indicated that though people addicted to Facebook use had higher BMI values, there are no indications that Facebook is may be the cause behind it.

In the meantime, The Independent reported the findings of yet another research study based on the cause and consequences of excessive Facebook usage, which indicated that people who make regular post about their fitness routine are more likely to become narcissists.

The study made by a group of researchers at Brunel University, London, revealed that such people are "addicted to attention and esteem."

The researchers concluded that, "Narcissists more frequently updated about their achievements, which was motivated by their need for attention and validation from the Facebook community."

These study results are contradicting few other previously published studies, which indicated that accepting more friend requests on Facebook was coherent with increased longevity. Furthermore, people who are unable to socialize in traditional ways, either due to old age or diseases, benefited from Facebook usage and were more happier than before.

What people can do is maintain a healthy balance between online and offline lives, to make the best of both worlds.

TagsFacebook, Mental Health

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Online Dating' For Orangutans Will Be Used To Find Mating Partners

The Date Is Set; Organizers Invite People To 'March For Science'

Camel Milk Can Cure Autism And Crohn’s Disease, The Desert Farms Network Says;...

Are We Under Alien Attack? People Of Turkey Believe So After The Mass UFO Sighti...

How Much Is Too Much? People Must Set Limits To Their Facebook Likes And Posts

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Nok Terracotta Enigma

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
Looking Inside Nanoparticles

Looking Inside Nanoparticles: The Exact Position Of 23,000 Atoms Pinpointed In An Iron Platinum Nanoparticle
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Congenital Defects, Chernobyl's Uncertain Legacy

Iranian Baby Finally Gets Medical Attention She Needs In The US

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
  2. Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
  3. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  1. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  2. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  3. The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
  4. Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics