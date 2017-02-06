Rare, Amazing Light Pillars Spotted In Wyoming's Sky

Some said it was an "alien abduction," yet it was actually the amazing light pillars that shone in the sky of Wyoming.

(Photo : Timmy Joe/YouTube screenshot)

A resident of Pinedale, Wyoming, spotted a rare phenomenon known as the "light pillar" that shone in the sky. It was a rainbow-colored light that lit up the sky of Wyoming.

David Bell, who captured an image of the glowing lights in the sky, described it as "incredible." He told the CBS News that he has seen it before, but he has never seen it this intense.

Bell who studied light pillars over the years said that they had a bigger snowstorm that lasted about 36 hours, and typically when those clear out, they get a plunge in temperature. He further explained that as the temperature plunges, it takes the remaining moisture in the air and it turns it into ice crystals. The light pillars are created when those ice crystals shape way and they have to be diagonally shaped.

According to Weather.com, the rare natural phenomenon is most commonly seen when nearly flat, hexagonal-shaped ice crystals reflect city lights. These are found in higher-level clouds when the air is very cold.

Mr. Bell took several photos of the glowing lights and shared them on his Facebook page. One photo he shared received about over 500,000 since it was posted in the past week. Other people witnessed the rare phenomenon.

AOL reports that in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania, Britanny Smarkusky has also seen the glowing lights in the sky as she arrived home in Nicholson last Monday. She said it was so strange. "I was like, 'Oh, my God! It's an alien abduction!' I don't know. It was crazy!"

Many people have witnessed the towers of light also referred to as "light pillars." Some took photos of these and shared them through social media. They were amazed at its beauty and glow that lit up the sky of Wyoming.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news