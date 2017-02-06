Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Aliens Alien hunters

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA Turned Super Bowl Live Houston Into A Space Flight Center

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 04:20 AM EST
NASA Turned Super Bowl Live Houston Into A Space Flight Center
The Future Flight exhibit set up by NASA at Super Bowl Live Houston became the center of attraction for game fans.
(Photo : FOX 5 Atlanta/YouTube screenshot)

Houston is often called the "space city," which is understandable given the fact that the major space exploration programs are controlled from NASA's Johnson Space Center present in Houston. When Super Bowl Live came to Houston, NASA did not let the chance slip from its hands.

NASA put up an excellent exhibit of its recent adventures called the "Future Flight" exhibit. It also hosted a Six Flags AstroWorld-reminiscent tower drop ride, complemented with Virtual Reality Simulation Technology, which together took the game fans into a journey of the space.

NASA is the world's leading organization in space exploration programs. It has become increasingly popular among the common people across the globe, not just because of the achievements but also because of the way it handles its own public relations. NASA is one of the most searched items on Google and has become increasingly popular in social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter.

In its latest move, NASA took on the Super Bowl Live Houston and arranged a "Mars ride," a virtual space flight experience, for all Super Bowl fans. The volunteers were strapped to chairs wearing virtual reality goggles and were then lifted up and down on a six-story tower. While they were physically experiencing the thrill of a vertical escalation and drop, their virtual reality sets showed them the International Space Station and the planet Mars, WRPI.com reported.

Tony Castilleja, Boeing Space Exploration Specialist, said, "You see all the elements. You launch from earth. You see the international space station, which is currently orbiting around the earth as we talk, you see the space launch system, which is the rocket that will get you to Mars. You see all the pieces coming together."

Experts are speculating that given the uncertainty over the future Mars mission due to the remarks made by President Donald Trump about cutting down the funding, NASA has taken the opportunity to showcase its plans to the public and quite possible win their support, Houston Press reported.

Whatever, the reason may be, it was sure a thrilling experience, which many people will remember forever. It provided a sneak peek into how astronauts feel while traveling into space, even though for just a few minutes.

TagsNASA, Super Bowl, Mars mission

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In...

Venus Aliens Conspiracy Theory: There Is Something In The Clouds

Landing On Pluto: A Virtual Tour Of The Dwarf Planet

Moon Express Is All Set To Win The Google Lunar XPrize And Then Some

New Alien Hunter Tool Developed To Catch The Faintest Of Alien Life Signatures

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Nok Terracotta Enigma

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
Looking Inside Nanoparticles

Looking Inside Nanoparticles: The Exact Position Of 23,000 Atoms Pinpointed In An Iron Platinum Nanoparticle
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Congenital Defects, Chernobyl's Uncertain Legacy

Iranian Baby Finally Gets Medical Attention She Needs In The US

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
  2. Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
  3. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  1. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  2. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  3. Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed
  4. Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics