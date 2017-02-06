Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence UFO sighting Alien hunters Astronauts

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

UAE To Be First Islamic Nation To Launch Mars Mission

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 03:10 AM EST
UAE Mars Mission
UAE is going to launch an unmanned mission to Mars in 2020.
(Photo : Top Historical Events/YouTube screenshot)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is going to be the first Islamic country to launch a Mars mission. The nation wants to send an unmanned spacecraft called HOPE to the Red Planet in 2020.

According to a Khaleej Times report, HOPE will take off from Japan where it will be sent off aboard a Japanese H-IIA rocket model. Incidentally, the rocket is also scheduled to launch UAE's KhalifaSat satellite into the orbit of Earth by 2018. The satellite, which is being created entirely by Emirati engineers, weighs around 50 kilograms.

"We are delighted to launch the UAE's Mars explorer by the Japanese launch vehicle H-IIA from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan in 2020," said Yuichi Yamaura, vice president of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. "We are confident that we will accomplish our responsibility, together with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries."

The HOPE spacecraft will go into orbit around the planet and not be touching down on the surface of Mars. In line with this, UAE aims at becoming the first Arab nation to launch a mission to Mars. It created its space agency in 2014. However, last year, UAE's religious leaders had issued a fatwa that forbade Muslims from landing on the Martian surface.

The country's General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment issued the fatwa because, according to them, going to Mars was akin to embarking on a suicide mission. According to the the religious organization, a one-way journey to Mars is the same as risking life and therefore cannot be justified in Islam.

In addition, there are chances that humans who travel to Mars may not be able to survive there, and thereby are vulnerable to death. The religious edict was issued in response to the Mars One mission, which wants to send humans on a one-way trip to the Red Planet.

TagsUAE, Mars mission, UAE Mars Mission, HOPE Mars Mission, Mars

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

UAE Wants To Build Artificial Mountain To Increase Rainfall

Mock Mars Space Mission To Launch In Hawaii

Mars One Delays Its Human Mission Project To Colonize The Red Planet

NASA Turned Super Bowl Live Houston Into A Space Flight Center

UAE Mars mission: First Arab Nation To Join The ‘Fight For Space’ Alongside ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Nok Terracotta Enigma

Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
Looking Inside Nanoparticles

Looking Inside Nanoparticles: The Exact Position Of 23,000 Atoms Pinpointed In An Iron Platinum Nanoparticle
Northern Lights

Britain Won’t Be Able To Experience Northern Lights By 2050, Study Says
Congenital Defects, Chernobyl's Uncertain Legacy

Iranian Baby Finally Gets Medical Attention She Needs In The US

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico
  2. Mysterious African Culture Discovered: Terracotta Figurines Hold DNA Of How Vast The Place Was Before It Got Lost
  3. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  1. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  2. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  3. The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
  4. Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics