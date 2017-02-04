Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence Aliens Alien hunters Scott Waring

Is NASA Hiding A UFO In One Of Its Laboratories?

First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 04:00 AM EST
NASA engineer posted a selfie with the alleged UFO on Twitter.
Alien and UFO hunters spotted a silver disc parked in the NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in some of Google Earth's images. The Internet went abuzz with the assumptions of NASA hiding a UFO. Many conspiracy theorists joined in and started proposing that NASA must have captured the crashed UFO and is studying it inside its lab. Few young NASA engineers decided to debunk the theory and posted a selfie with the alleged UFO with detailed information regarding the same.

The NASA hiding UFO hoax started when some alien hunter noticed a silver disc parked inside the boundary of the Jet Propulsion lab. It was even noticed that the disc shifted its place now and then, and naturally, they assumed it to be a UFO, which NASA is studying secretly. The video of the same was first uploaded on YouTube user Name Shame, which was later shared by other UFO-centered websites, such as ufosightingsdaily.com, Express reported.

The posting was then followed by comments by other alien hunters across the world. Scott Waring, editor of ufosightingsdaily, wrote, "Here is an eyebrow-raising discovery found on Google Earth map by Youtube user Name Shame."

In some of the other posts that followed, Scott Waring said that he himself checked the Google Earth images from the region and found the disc is changing its place every time. He further insisted that, "It's in the perfect position where no one would be able to see it since its on a hilltop at the highest point in the city with mountain walls on all sides and a military fence around the facility."

All this was put to an end when Nacer Chahat, NASA engineer, posted the selfie and captioned it: "Here is what you think is a UFO. The only alien is me."

Turns out that the UFO was nothing but an antenna reflector, which was lying upside down on the floor, The Sun reported. Before this happened, some UFO-hoax-buster websites tried to explain the images by saying that the silver disc is Mesa facility's 3,000-foot range antenna, which is known to be housed in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The incident is a perfect example of pareidolia, which made so many people believe the baseless assumption of a single man.

