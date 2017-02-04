Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence Aliens Scott Waring Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 03:50 AM EST
The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
Psychologists have a different explanation on alien abduction stories.
(Photo : CIarKent/YouTube screenshot)

A recent study suggests that about 3.7 million people in America believe that they were abducted by aliens. While these people describe their own elaborate alien abduction stories as being sucked by a beam of bright light coming from a UFO, after which the aliens scanned their butts with tubes and what not, science has a different explanation to it. Psychologists believe that these stories are all hallucinations, which are common in fantasy-prone people.

When the news of the U.S. military capturing and studying aliens and UFOs in a secret base surfaced in the 1940s, the society was divided into two halves. One half believed in the existence of aliens and UFOs, and the rest denied it. Soon people started sharing their own experience of spotting UFOs and being abducted by aliens.

One of the oldest and most famous alien abduction stories is of 'Betty and Barney Hill' who supposedly witnessed floating lights, followed by the experience of "missing time" and " lost memory." These all are considered as most common physiological indications of a possible alien abduction, Science Alert reported.

While skeptics believe that these stories are all made up for monetary gain and social popularity, psychologists have a different opinion. According to leading psychologists across the world, "fantasy-prone people engage in elaborate imaginings and often confuse fantasy with reality."

This usually happens when people are trapped in sleep paralysis, the state between sleeping and being fully awake. This happens when people wake up before their sleep cycle is finished. "This can be an exceptionally scary time for those afflicted with this weird phenomenon, but despite former beliefs, the feeling of paralysis is not caused by supernatural beings," Live Science reported.

According to Medical Daily, the symptoms of sleep paralysis like "a sense of being awake, not dreaming, and realistic perceptions of the environment" are similar to what usually people describe when they were allegedly abducted by aliens.

This is what medical experts make out of alien abduction stories. But the UFO experts have a completely different take on the same. Only time will tell which one of them is true.

TagsAlien Abductions, Psychology, Sleep Paralysis, alien existence

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Twin Astronaut Study Reveals Genetic Changes In Twin Astronaut Brothers Sco...

Boeing’s New Spacesuit Design With Smartphone-Friendly Gloves

Wrigley’s Spearmint Chewing Gum Is Highly Effective In Treating Post-Surgery N...

Space Colony On Mars; 180 Days Mock Test By China Successfully Completed

The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained

The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
Honey Bees

Adverse Effect Of Climate Change On Honey Bees’ Population May Lead To Their Extinction
Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?

Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
Hubble Captures Image Of A Dying Star

Hubble Spotted A Star About To Die In A 'Rotten Egg Nebula'

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  2. The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
  3. NASA Twin Astronaut Study Reveals Genetic Changes In Twin Astronaut Brothers Scott Kelly And Mark Kelly
  1. Alien Hunter Captures 'UFO' Inside NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory?
  2. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  3. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  4. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics