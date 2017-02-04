Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence Aliens Scott Waring Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Hubble Spotted A Star About To Die In A 'Rotten Egg Nebula'

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Hubble Captures Image Of A Dying Star
This NASA image shows ladder-like structures within a dying star. This new image, taken with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, reveals startling new details of one of the most unusual nebulae known in our Milky Way. Cataloged as HD 44179, this nebula is more commonly called the 'Red Rectangle' because of its unique shape and color as seen with ground-based telescopes. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image below.)
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

NASA/ESA's Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a star that is trapped and about on the verge of death in the Calabash Nebula also known as the "Rotten Egg Nebula." This could be described as one of the dreadful ways to die.

The image was taken in January by the Hubble Space Telescope. This type of death of a star is rarely seen, as the evolution from the red giant to planetary nebula happens rapidly. The dead star ejects material in all directions at rapid-fire speed. As seen in the image, the yellow clouds move has a speed of about 1,000,000 kilometers per hour. In the next 1,000 years, the nebula will be converted into a shell of ionized gas referred to as a planetary nebula.

NASA stated that this is a stunning example of the death of a low-mass star like the Sun. It further stated that the astronomers rarely capture a star on the brink of death because it happens in the blink of an eye.

The Calabash Nebula with a technical name OH 231.8+04.2 is also known as the "Rotten Egg Nebula." This is because it has a lot of sulfur element. This element when combined with other elements could smell like a rotten egg, which its nickname is derived from.

This is a protoplanetary nebula (PPN) that is located about 5,000 lightyears (47 Em) away from Earth in the constellation Puppis. It is about 4.4 lightyears (13 Pm) long. The Calabash Nebula is nearly a member of the open cluster Messier 46, in which it has the same distance, proper motion and radial velocity.

TagsHubble Space Telescope, NASA, ESA, Rotten Egg Nebula, Calabash Nebula

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Do Astronauts Age Faster In Space Or On Earth?

Baring The Spectacular Images Of Cat's Paw, Lobster Nebulae

Water Found In the Atmosphere Of Exoplanet 51 Pegasi b

Moon Is Blasted By Oxygen Atoms From Earth's Upper Atmosphere

Annular Solar Eclipse: Sun To Look Like A 'Ring Of Fire' In February 2017

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained

The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
Honey Bees

Adverse Effect Of Climate Change On Honey Bees’ Population May Lead To Their Extinction
Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?

Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
Hubble Captures Image Of A Dying Star

Hubble Spotted A Star About To Die In A 'Rotten Egg Nebula'

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  2. The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
  3. NASA Twin Astronaut Study Reveals Genetic Changes In Twin Astronaut Brothers Scott Kelly And Mark Kelly
  1. Alien Hunter Captures 'UFO' Inside NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory?
  2. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  3. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  4. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics