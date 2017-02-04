Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence Aliens Scott Waring Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Antibiotic-Resistant Neisseria Strain On The Loose; Gonorrhea Treatment Antibiotics Not Working Any More

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Neisseria Gonorrhea Strain
Widespread sexually transmitted infection is not responding to any gonorrhea treatment antibiotics.
(Photo : GAM/YouTube screenshot)

The microbial strains responsible for the development of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are developing resistance against common antibiotics. Health officials say that gonorrhea is one such STD, whose treatment has become increasingly difficult. The Neisseria gonorrhea strain has developed resistance against the commonly administered gonorrhea treatment antibiotics, including penicillin and tetracycline.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has categorized gonorrhea as a threat to public health, which needs immediate attention. Gonorrhea is a widespread sexually transmitted infection, which is even more common in males and females below the age of 25.

The Jefferson County Department of Health has recently announced that more powerful antibiotics are used for the treatment of gonorrhea since it has become resistant to the previously used ones. It was also mentioned in the announcement that the resistance is mostly tracked from people coming from the west coast, and it is expected that the resistance will gradually spread into other parts of the country, WIAT.com reported.

The CDC is now actively engaged in raising awareness regarding the symptoms and risks associated with gonorrhea. It also recommends people, especially those who are engaged in unsafe sexual practices, to get tested for the infection, even in the absence of symptoms.

In the meantime, scientists are busy testing new antibiotic combinations and exploring other cellular methods that may be applied for the treatment of the infection. Scientists at the University of York found out that the antibiotic-resistant Neisseria gonorrhea strain is more susceptible to cellular damage in the presence of carbon monoxide, according to The Sun.

Ian Fairlamb, lead researcher of the study, said, "The carbon monoxide molecule targets the engine room, stopping the bacteria from respiring." He added that, "We think our study is an important breakthrough. It isn't the final drug yet but it is pretty close to it."

The scientists believe that the newfound weakness of the bacteria can be harnessed to develop new gonorrhea treatment antibiotics.

TagsGonorrhea, Sexually Transmitted Disease, Sexually Active, Neisseria gonorrhea strain

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Fatal Sex Encounter; Weird Mating Rituals In Animals Found In Australian Sea

'I Shouldn’t Have Done That' 35% Of Women Think After A One-Night Stand, Study...

Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression

Mass Campaigning For Truvada; HIV Prevention Drug Is The Last Hope For Gilead

Social Stigma Prevents Use Of HIV Prevention Medicines In The US And UK, Study S...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained

The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
Honey Bees

Adverse Effect Of Climate Change On Honey Bees’ Population May Lead To Their Extinction
Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?

Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?
Hubble Captures Image Of A Dying Star

Hubble Spotted A Star About To Die In A 'Rotten Egg Nebula'

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  2. The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained
  3. NASA Twin Astronaut Study Reveals Genetic Changes In Twin Astronaut Brothers Scott Kelly And Mark Kelly
  1. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  2. Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says
  3. Alien Hunter Captures 'UFO' Inside NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory?
  4. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics