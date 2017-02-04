Antibiotic-Resistant Neisseria Strain On The Loose; Gonorrhea Treatment Antibiotics Not Working Any More

Widespread sexually transmitted infection is not responding to any gonorrhea treatment antibiotics.

The microbial strains responsible for the development of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are developing resistance against common antibiotics. Health officials say that gonorrhea is one such STD, whose treatment has become increasingly difficult. The Neisseria gonorrhea strain has developed resistance against the commonly administered gonorrhea treatment antibiotics, including penicillin and tetracycline.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has categorized gonorrhea as a threat to public health, which needs immediate attention. Gonorrhea is a widespread sexually transmitted infection, which is even more common in males and females below the age of 25.

The Jefferson County Department of Health has recently announced that more powerful antibiotics are used for the treatment of gonorrhea since it has become resistant to the previously used ones. It was also mentioned in the announcement that the resistance is mostly tracked from people coming from the west coast, and it is expected that the resistance will gradually spread into other parts of the country, WIAT.com reported.

The CDC is now actively engaged in raising awareness regarding the symptoms and risks associated with gonorrhea. It also recommends people, especially those who are engaged in unsafe sexual practices, to get tested for the infection, even in the absence of symptoms.

In the meantime, scientists are busy testing new antibiotic combinations and exploring other cellular methods that may be applied for the treatment of the infection. Scientists at the University of York found out that the antibiotic-resistant Neisseria gonorrhea strain is more susceptible to cellular damage in the presence of carbon monoxide, according to The Sun.

Ian Fairlamb, lead researcher of the study, said, "The carbon monoxide molecule targets the engine room, stopping the bacteria from respiring." He added that, "We think our study is an important breakthrough. It isn't the final drug yet but it is pretty close to it."

The scientists believe that the newfound weakness of the bacteria can be harnessed to develop new gonorrhea treatment antibiotics.

