Alien Hunter Captures 'UFO' Inside NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory?

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 03:19 AM EST
NASA JPL
A flying saucer was found at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
(Photo : UFOmania - The truth is out there/YouTube screenshot)

Alien hunters have spotted a UFO at a NASA space laboratory, convincing themselves that the space agency has been "playing games."

Express UK reported that conspiracy theorists claim that they have seen a crashed extraterrestrial spacecraft at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in a Google Earth image. The UFO was allegedly "parked" in several locations including at the end of the laboratory's runway in Pasadena, California.

A video was posted by YouTube user Name Shame and got some attention from "alien experts." Scott C. Waring, an editor at UFO Sightings Daily, blogged about the so-called "discovery."

"Here is an eyebrow raising discovery found on Google Earth map," Scott Waring wrote. He found an actual flying saucer parked near the secret military laboratory on the mountain top.

Scott explained that the strange structure was definitely not just a water tower, detailing how the object moved from one place to another at different times. Furthermore, he found the location a perfect spot for other people not to notice it. He concluded that the laboratory was located at the highest point of the city with mountains covering the fenced facility.  

"So, what we see here is an alien craft being experimented on at Jet Propulsion Labs and since its parked outside, its probably parked there because its too much trouble to move it back and forth nightly for test flights," Scott Waring added.

On the other hand, hoax-buster Scott Brando of ufoofinterest.org identified the strange disc as one of NASA's JPL antenna equipment. In fact, the space agency has explained on its website that the laboratory "developed and manages NASA's Deep Space Network, a worldwide system of antennas that communicates with interplanetary spacecraft."

Therefore, NASA has not been hiding aliens in their laboratories after all.


