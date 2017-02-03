Is NASA Hiding A ‘Flying Saucer’ At Its Space Laboratory? Google Earth Images Allegedly Show UFO

A spacecraft spotted at the end of the runway on Mesa Rd JPI.



NASA has been accused of hiding a real Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) after a "flying saucer" was seen in the premises of the American space agency's remote laboratory. The UFO was apparently spotted in images taken from Google Earth.

According to an Express report, the UFO could be seen in a number of Google Earth images. It seemed to have been parked at the end of a runway at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California's Pasadena area. The images were uploaded on YouTube by Name Shame, and the video has been picked up since then and is going viral on various UFO websites.

"Here is an eyebrow-raising discovery found on Google Earth map by YouTube user Name Shame who found an actual flying saucer parked close to the secret military laboratory on the mountain top," blogged Scott C. Waring, editor of UFO Sightings Daily. "This disk is low to the ground. So much so that it does not cast a shadow, even when the nearby car does. So this disk is about three meters big at its center, and about 1.5 meters at its edge from the ground."

Scott Waring also added that the UFO has been moving around different locations in the premises of the laboratory, based on the observation of the images compiled over various days. He also noted that the laboratory is the perfect place for keeping a UFO in secret because its location is at the highest point of a hilltop in the city, with the surrounding hills acting as a wall to protect it from prying eyes. Additionally, the facility is secured by a military fence on all sides.

According to NASA, the Pasadena laboratory is the place where the U.S.' first Earth-orbiting science satellite was built. Furthermore, NASA's website also stated that, "In addition to its missions, JPL developed and manages NASA's Deep Space Network, a worldwide system of antennas that communicates with interplanetary spacecraft." At the moment, the matter is quite engulfed in mystery and has caught the imagination of UFO hunters and alien enthusiasts among others. For now, take a look at the video.

