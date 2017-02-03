Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence Aliens Moon UFO sighting

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Is NASA Hiding A ‘Flying Saucer’ At Its Space Laboratory? Google Earth Images Allegedly Show UFO

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 04:40 AM EST
UFO Google Earth
A spacecraft spotted at the end of the runway on Mesa Rd JPI.

(Photo : name shame/YouTube screenshot)

NASA has been accused of hiding a real Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) after a "flying saucer" was seen in the premises of the American space agency's remote laboratory. The UFO was apparently spotted in images taken from Google Earth.

According to an Express report, the UFO could be seen in a number of Google Earth images. It seemed to have been parked at the end of a runway at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California's Pasadena area. The images were uploaded on YouTube by Name Shame, and the video has been picked up since then and is going viral on various UFO websites.

"Here is an eyebrow-raising discovery found on Google Earth map by YouTube user Name Shame who found an actual flying saucer parked close to the secret military laboratory on the mountain top," blogged Scott C. Waring, editor of UFO Sightings Daily. "This disk is low to the ground. So much so that it does not cast a shadow, even when the nearby car does. So this disk is about three meters big at its center, and about 1.5 meters at its edge from the ground."

Scott Waring also added that the UFO has been moving around different locations in the premises of the laboratory, based on the observation of the images compiled over various days. He also noted that the laboratory is the perfect place for keeping a UFO in secret because its location is at the highest point of a hilltop in the city, with the surrounding hills acting as a wall to protect it from prying eyes. Additionally, the facility is secured by a military fence on all sides.

According to NASA, the Pasadena laboratory is the place where the U.S.' first Earth-orbiting science satellite was built. Furthermore, NASA's website also stated that, "In addition to its missions, JPL developed and manages NASA's Deep Space Network, a worldwide system of antennas that communicates with interplanetary spacecraft." At the moment, the matter is quite engulfed in mystery and has caught the imagination of UFO hunters and alien enthusiasts among others. For now, take a look at the video.

TagsNASA, UFO, Unidentified Flying Object, flying saucer, Google Earth, alien existence, Scott Waring

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

USA’s Area 51 Exposed In New Google Timelapse Video [Watch]

Did NASA Cover Up An ‘Alien Sighting’? ISS Live Stream Cut Off After UFO App...

Does UK Have Its Own ‘Area 51’?

Did NASA Cover Up A ‘Possible’ Alien Sighting? ISS Video Feed Cut Off After ...

WATCH: Alleged UFO Speeding Past Jupiter Creates Online Sensation

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Eden Hasson

Shark Photobombs 10-Year-Old Surfer In Australia
‘Evolution Of Man’ Got Delayed

‘Evolution Of Man’ Got Delayed By 2 Billion Years After The ‘Great Oxidation Event,’ Study Suggests
UFO Google Earth

Is NASA Hiding A ‘Flying Saucer’ At Its Space Laboratory? Google Earth Images Allegedly Show UFO
Scott Kelly

Here's How Space Travel Could Affect An Astronaut's Health

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Alien Hunter Captures 'UFO' Inside NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory?
  2. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  3. Horrific Video Shows Man Mauled By A Tiger To Death
  1. NASA’s Astronaut Twin Study Results Out
  2. Solar Minimum May Cause Northern Lights To 'Disappear'
  3. An Iron Age Tomb Full Of Treasures Uncovered In Germany
  4. A Stray Black Hole Is Hiding Somewhere In The Milky Way
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics