Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence Aliens Moon UFO sighting

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Europa
A new technique tailored by NASA can help in searching for extraterrestrial life on Jupiter's moon Europa.
(Photo : NASA Goddard/YouTube screenshot)

A new test developed by NASA scientists could improve their chances of detecting aliens, albeit in the form of extraterrestrial microbes, according to a recent report. The team of scientists have created a chemistry technique to observe the patterns of amino acid, also known as the building blocks of life, by developing a tool to sniff out alien biosignatures in just a few grams of seawater.

According to a Gizmodo report, the newly created technique is 10,000 times more sensitive than similar methods used by NASA's Mars Curiosity rover. In addition, the newly tailored method is ideal for hunting for signs of life in Jupiter's moon Europa as well as Saturn's Enceladus.

"The astrobiology community has recognized amino acids as uniquely interesting targets in the search for life," said Peter Willis, study's lead author. "However, the technologies available for performing these analyses are lacking in terms of sensitivity and the number of amino acids that can be analyzed, particularly in the area of chiral analysis."

However, by determining the chirality, the new technique will offer a rapid and sensitive test for alien biological activity. Furthermore, the process can differentiate between 17 types of common amino acids at really low concentrations.

The research team at NASA has already tested the technique at the salty and alkaline Mono Lake in California, which is said to be chemically similar to the Enceladus' ocean. Some time in the future, the scientists want to send the tool on a spacecraft to look for signs of life elsewhere in the Solar System.

Jonathane Lunine, an astronomer at Cornell University, has cautioned that the new technique has to be tested more and proven before it is ready to be sent out in space, though. Furthermore, apart from chiral molecules, other indicators such as hydrocarbon patterns will be required to know that scientists have found extraterrestrial life.

TagsEuropa, NASA, Aliens, alien existence, Mars Curiosity Rover

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Jupiter's Moon Europa Could Sustain Life, Chemical Composition May Be Earth Like

Radiation May Hinder Search For Life On Mars and Europa

Jupiter’s Moon Europa May Have Ample Life Supporting Energy

Jupiter’s Moon Europa Is Spewing Water: Easier To Search For Aliens Now, NASA ...

Donald Trump’s Space Plans: Wants NASA To Focus On Mars And Europa

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Eden Hasson

Shark Photobombs 10-Year-Old Surfer In Australia
‘Evolution Of Man’ Got Delayed

‘Evolution Of Man’ Got Delayed By 2 Billion Years After The ‘Great Oxidation Event,’ Study Suggests
UFO Google Earth

Is NASA Hiding A ‘Flying Saucer’ At Its Space Laboratory? Google Earth Images Allegedly Show UFO
Scott Kelly

Here's How Space Travel Could Affect An Astronaut's Health

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Alien Hunter Captures 'UFO' Inside NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory?
  2. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  3. Horrific Video Shows Man Mauled By A Tiger To Death
  1. NASA’s Astronaut Twin Study Results Out
  2. Solar Minimum May Cause Northern Lights To 'Disappear'
  3. An Iron Age Tomb Full Of Treasures Uncovered In Germany
  4. A Stray Black Hole Is Hiding Somewhere In The Milky Way
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Goldfish Exhibition At 'Art Aquarium'

Fish Communicates In A Form Of Urination, Study Reveals
Alien

Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows
The European Space Agency Releases Images Of Mars

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years
Europa

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa
Real Time Analytics