Police Officers And Alien Patrolling Together, A Photo Captured In Santiago Shows

The photo is considered as firm evidence of existence of small humanoid aliens on Earth.

(Photo : Strike List/YouTube screenshot)

German Pereira is a witness and photographer behind the recently captured alien photo, which shows a small humanoid alien strolling past two police officers on horses. The picture was captured at the Parque Forest region of Santiago, Chile. The greenish humanoid alien looks more than a foot tall and seems like it was walking on two legs.

Pereira himself was unaware that he had captured an alien creature on his camera. He spotted the uncanny figure when he was downloading the photos the next day. He was shocked himself and decided to make the picture public. As soon as it went online, alien hunters and ufologists started claiming it to be one of the best evidence that proves the existence of aliens on Earth, Daily Star reported.

"The fact of the matter is that I didn't see it when I took the picture.I'd never had any experience of this type, nor was I very involved in UFO or alien matters," German Pereira said.

Pereira explained that, due to the overcast conditions, he had set the camera on very low speed and the camera was zoomed to 10X while he took the photo, which is why the image is blurred. "All I know is that it isn't a photographic error. I also know that it isn't a hoax because I'm not behind it," he said.

Scott C. Waring, owner and editor of ufosightingsdaily.com, remarked that the said photo is one of the best alien photos ever captured. He claims that he even knows the type of alien seen in the photo. He further explained that it is the same small alien species that flew and crashed a UFO in 1896 at a farm in Aurora, Texas. It was said that the alien was busy looking at things on Earth that it hit a windmill on the farm and thus the explosion of the UFO, Express reported.

Scott Waring even stated that the locals found the dead body of this one-foot tall alien and buried it in a nearby cemetery.

On the other hand, Scott Brando, forensic investigator and debunker of alien and UFO hoax, stated that the alleged alien in the photo is nothing but a dog that was walking by and turned its head at the moment the picture was clicked. Therefore, its image was distorted and it looked like a humanoid alien walking by.

