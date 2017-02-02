Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Aliens international space station UFO sighting

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Water Found In the Atmosphere Of Exoplanet 51 Pegasi b

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 03:05 AM EST
Hubble Observes An Evaporating Planet
This handout image from the European Space Agency shows an artist's impression of the hydrogen atmosphere of transiting planet HD 209458b streaming off of the planet as it orbits close to its parent star on March 12, 2003. According to the ESA the Hubble Space Telescope made observations of the planet, which is described as a 'hot Jupiter' because the gas giant is similar to Jupiter in our solar system and because orbits precariously close to its parent star. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : Alfred Vidal-Madjar/ESA/NASA/Getty Images)

The astronomers have found water molecules in the atmosphere of a hot Jupiter referred to as 51 Pegasi b or 51 Peg b. This is the first exoplanet to have found water in its atmosphere. On the other hand, it is the first non-transiting one.

The findings of the discovery were published on arXiv.org on Jan. 25, 2017. The researchers stated that they have presented a 5,6σ detection of water molecules in the atmosphere of the original hot Jupiter, 51 Peg b, providing the first confirmation that the 51 Peg Ab system is a double-lined spectroscopic binary. They further stated that the best matching model to the planet spectra from their grid contained molecular features from water only, with a volume mixing ratio of VMR (H20) = 10⁴, according to Phys.org.

The team used the Cryogenic High-resolution InfraRed Echelle Spectrograph (CRIRES) at the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. They found a total of 42 spectra that allowed them to monitor the radial-velocity shift of the water in the dayside atmosphere of the planet. They also searched for molecular features that arose from the expected major carbon and oxygen-bearing gases such as carbon dioxide and methane.

This new discovery on exoplanet 51 Pegasi b could bring new views on the nature of the exoworld's atmosphere. It also suggests that the star-planet system is a double-lined spectroscopic binary.

51 Pegasi b or 51 Peg b is dubbed as Bellerophon. It is an extrasolar planet that is about 50 lightyears away in the constellation of Pegasus. This is the first exoplanet that orbits a main-sequence star known as the Sun-like 51 Pegasi. It is also a class of planets known as hot Jupiters.

Tags51 Pegasi b, Exoplanet, Hot Jupiter, water molecules, Atmosphere

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Space Rocks Hunting: British Expedition Aims To Collect Iron Meteorites In Antar...

Moon Is Blasted By Oxygen Atoms From Earth's Upper Atmosphere

Annular Solar Eclipse: Sun To Look Like A 'Ring Of Fire' In February 2017

Fermi Space Telescope Spots Gamma Rays From The Sun's Solar Flares

Astronomers Plan On Slowing Down Spacecraft In Alpha Centauri

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala

Fecal Transplant Could Be A Promising Treatment For Autism
Holographic Universe

The Universe Might Be A Massive Hologram
Bible Left Untouched

Bible Found Untouched Amid Tornado Damage In Mississippi
Argentina Dolphin

Selfish Selfies! Baby Dolphin Killed By Tourists For A Photo Op

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  2. Horrific Video Shows Man Mauled By A Tiger To Death
  3. Human-Pig Hybrid Hoax Is Real; Pig-Men Will Be Used As Organ Donors In The Future
  1. UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
  2. The Horrifying, Creepy 'Door To Hell' In Turkmenistan Keeps On Burning For Almost 50 Years
  3. Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius
  4. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Tiger Mauls Man To Death

Horrific Video Shows Man Mauled By A Tiger To Death
Jellyfish

Jellyfish Plague Follows 'Prophetic' Shark Frenzy In Israel
One&Only Le Touessrok Golf Course, Mauritius

Unearthing The Long-Lost Continent Underneath An Indian Ocean Island
Aurora Borealis

Solar Minimum May Cause Northern Lights To 'Disappear'
Real Time Analytics