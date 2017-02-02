Water Found In the Atmosphere Of Exoplanet 51 Pegasi b

This handout image from the European Space Agency shows an artist's impression of the hydrogen atmosphere of transiting planet HD 209458b streaming off of the planet as it orbits close to its parent star on March 12, 2003. According to the ESA the Hubble Space Telescope made observations of the planet, which is described as a 'hot Jupiter' because the gas giant is similar to Jupiter in our solar system and because orbits precariously close to its parent star. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)

(Photo : Alfred Vidal-Madjar/ESA/NASA/Getty Images)

The astronomers have found water molecules in the atmosphere of a hot Jupiter referred to as 51 Pegasi b or 51 Peg b. This is the first exoplanet to have found water in its atmosphere. On the other hand, it is the first non-transiting one.

The findings of the discovery were published on arXiv.org on Jan. 25, 2017. The researchers stated that they have presented a 5,6σ detection of water molecules in the atmosphere of the original hot Jupiter, 51 Peg b, providing the first confirmation that the 51 Peg Ab system is a double-lined spectroscopic binary. They further stated that the best matching model to the planet spectra from their grid contained molecular features from water only, with a volume mixing ratio of VMR (H20) = 10⁴, according to Phys.org.

Water detected in the atmosphere of hot Jupiter exoplanet 51 Pegasi b | @physorg_com https://t.co/cDIJ7iVVe6 pic.twitter.com/Ooup9aO65x — The SETI Institute (@SETIInstitute) February 1, 2017

The team used the Cryogenic High-resolution InfraRed Echelle Spectrograph (CRIRES) at the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. They found a total of 42 spectra that allowed them to monitor the radial-velocity shift of the water in the dayside atmosphere of the planet. They also searched for molecular features that arose from the expected major carbon and oxygen-bearing gases such as carbon dioxide and methane.

This new discovery on exoplanet 51 Pegasi b could bring new views on the nature of the exoworld's atmosphere. It also suggests that the star-planet system is a double-lined spectroscopic binary.

51 Pegasi b or 51 Peg b is dubbed as Bellerophon. It is an extrasolar planet that is about 50 lightyears away in the constellation of Pegasus. This is the first exoplanet that orbits a main-sequence star known as the Sun-like 51 Pegasi. It is also a class of planets known as hot Jupiters.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news