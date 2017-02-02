Do You Know Your Blood Pressure? Most Americans Don’t, American Heart Association Says

American Heart Month to raise awareness about the increasing mortality rate due to heart failure.

February is designated as the American Heart Month, which is meant to raise awareness regarding the possible causes of increasing number of heart failure incidences in America, lifestyle changes and preventive measures that can help in maintaining a healthy heart. The American Heart Association is engaged in educating people how they can find out if they are susceptible to heart diseases and how they can monitor their own heart health.

Over the past few decades, heart diseases have emerged as the number one reason of deaths of young as well as aged men and women in America. Recent health surveys indicate that about half of the American adult population has high blood pressure or is going to develop hypertension soon, due to people's unhealthy diet and exercise habits, FOX 31 Denver reported.

As per cardiologists, people should be familiar with some of their important physiological parameters, which can indicate the presence of absence of cardiac complications. The Cleveland Clinic study results suggest that "most Americans pay more attention to their bank account than they do their heart health. In fact, nearly half of people know their bank account balance - while 38 percent know their blood pressure numbers," WoodTV reported.

Experts suggest that people should monitor their total cholesterol, HDL, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index on a regular basis, so that any changes in the figures that may be an indication of a future heart disease can be easily identified and cured, before it gets too worse.

According to WSBT, a few simple changes in the way people live can significantly deter the chances of development of cardiovascular complications. Some of these changes are adding more color in the daily diet by including varied types of veggies and fruits, following a physically active lifestyle by doing moderate exercises on a regular basis, cutting down excess salt and sugar from the diet and, above all, trying to avoid stress as much as possible and staying happy.

