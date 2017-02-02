New Species Of 'Candy-Striped Hermit Crab' Discovered

A new species with bright red stripes on its white claws and legs that look like a "Christmas candy cane" is just discovered.

(Photo : SciNews/YouTube screenshot)

An alluring new species of hermit crab was found in the Caribbean. It is called the candy-striped hermit crab because of its bright red stripes on its white claws and legs.

The hermit crab, which looks like a Christmas candy cane, was first seen by a diver named Ellen Muller, who is a photographer and naturalist on the island of Bonaire off the coast of Venezuela. Then, the scientist at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., examined it and declared that it is a new species. He dubbed it "candy striped hermit crab," according to Fox News.

Ellen Muller said that she was taking a picture of the lobster and that is the photo that started the whole thing rolling. She further said that she saw a strange crab that she had never seen before and she does a lot of night diving, so she had seen all the normal things. On the other hand, she said this was not normal.

Rafael Lemaitre, a research zoologist at Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, named the new species. Its Latin name is "Pylopaguropsis mollymullerae," which is derived from "Molly," Muller's granddaughter. Muller said she requested it to Lamitre to inspire her granddaughter to appreciate and protect the marine life once she grows up. She added that Molly is just seven so she does not quite understand it all but she is very happy about it.

Ellen Muller found the new species about 14 meters below the surface and hiding in crevices. She described it as "tiny." Lamitre said that these crabs could be cleaners for the eel that eat on mucus or other bits on the eel's body. Their markings are somewhat of tropical cleaner fish that use their bright colors and patterns to present their services, according to New Scientist.

Meanwhile, Jan Pechenik, a marine biologist at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, said that the idea that this animal might be cleaning moray eels is intriguing. He further said that the evidence is not entirely convincing. On the other hand, this would be the first example of a hermit crab cleaner if that is the case.

