Jellyfish Plague Follows 'Prophetic' Shark Frenzy In Israel

A large number of jellyfish was found off the coasts of Northern Israel.

(Photo : Tim Fanshawe/MCS/Getty Images)

A great number of giant poisonous jellyfish have swarmed the coasts of the Holy Land just a week after a mysterious gathering of sharks near the shores in Ashdod. Jewish believers are convinced that this sequence of strange occurrences must have carried a prophetic message as it coincides with the Torah's "Ten Plagues" that they were pre-scheduled to read this week in synagogues around the world.

Breaking Israel News reported that a baffling number of jellyfish hovering the coasts of Tel Aviv and Haifa in Northern Israel has been linked to the plagues recorded in the Book of Exodus. Rabbi Yosef Berger identified the recent phenomenon as a message for modern world leaders, saying, "The purpose of Israel in the world today, just as it was in the Exodus from Egypt, is to show God's kingship to the nations of the world."

"All these unusual phenomenon, from the lowest of the low, from the jellyfish and sharks, are just like the plagues," he said. "God is using Israel to send a message to the world and its leaders once again. He is still in the world, the master and king, guiding everything according to his will."

Scientists at the University of Haifa confirmed that the occurrence was indeed unusual as they had previously studied the behavior of jellyfish coming in blooms. According to their research, large numbers of jellyfish usually swarm in warmer waters (83 degrees Fahrenheit or higher) at a conjunction with the full Moon. In this case, the massive gathering of jellyfish happened on a different Moon phase, in addition to a cooler water temperature of 62 degrees.

This strange activity happened just a week after hundreds of Dusky and Sandbar sharks were found swimming near the coast of Ashdod.

"We don't yet know why they are coming there," Adi Barash, a marine scientist at Haifa University, told Reuters. "It might be just because of the warm water, it might be because there is more food there, it might be for the gestation period, for the pregnancy, but we don't know yet."

