ISS Live Feed Was Cut To Cover Up Alien UFO Passing By, Alien Hunters Say

Was that a UFO or just a lens flare? No one knows for sure.

(Photo : Bright Insight/YouTube screenshot)

Alien hunters keep a close watch on the incidents that may hint the existence of extraterrestrials. on Jan. 20, the International Space Station (ISS) live feed was obstructed unexpectedly after a light orb appeared in front of the camera. It is speculated that it was done intentionally to cover up the evidence of alien existence.

The live ISS YouTube channel flashed a message, which read High Definition Earth Viewing experiment was either "switching cameras" or experiencing a "temporary loss of signal."

After around 35 seconds, the video feed resumed normally. The unexpected event stirred a discussion among alien hunters, who blame NASA for trying to cover up signs of alien existence from the rest of the world.

UFO experts believe that the orb of light, which was seen before the feed dropped, was actually a UFO or some secret military technology equipment, which the government wants to be kept as a secret.

"I have seen myself, at least a dozen times, where there is video of some sort of object coming close to the International Space Station - moving around in many cases - and all of a sudden they just cut the feed," Bright Insight informed.

"Either it's aliens or it is top secret technology that is being suppressed from the masses," he said.

John Craddick, famous alien hunter from Britain, commented that the unidentified object must be of alien origin as "nothing human that can fly that high."

On the other hand, Scott Brando, owner of online UFO sighting forensic investigating site, said, "The 'object' is just a lens reflection. It's a well known effect, very common in many ISS live feeds."

NASA has not made any official comments regarding the same. But in a similar incident that was reported last year, a comment was issued, which stated that, "Reflections from station windows, the spacecraft structure itself or lights from Earth commonly appear as artefacts in photos and videos from the [ISS]." Also, the space agency supposed it could be a passing meteor, Daily Star noted.

