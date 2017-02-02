Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Aliens international space station UFO sighting

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

ISS Live Feed Was Cut To Cover Up Alien UFO Passing By, Alien Hunters Say

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 03:00 AM EST
ISS Live Feed Was Cut
Was that a UFO or just a lens flare? No one knows for sure.
(Photo : Bright Insight/YouTube screenshot)

Alien hunters keep a close watch on the incidents that may hint the existence of extraterrestrials. on Jan. 20, the International Space Station (ISS) live feed was obstructed unexpectedly after a light orb appeared in front of the camera. It is speculated that it was done intentionally to cover up the evidence of alien existence.

The live ISS YouTube channel flashed a message, which read High Definition Earth Viewing experiment was either "switching cameras" or experiencing a "temporary loss of signal."

After around 35 seconds, the video feed resumed normally. The unexpected event stirred a discussion among alien hunters, who blame NASA for trying to cover up signs of alien existence from the rest of the world.

UFO experts believe that the orb of light, which was seen before the feed dropped, was actually a UFO or some secret military technology equipment, which the government wants to be kept as a secret.

"I have seen myself, at least a dozen times, where there is video of some sort of object coming close to the International Space Station - moving around in many cases - and all of a sudden they just cut the feed," Bright Insight informed.

"Either it's aliens or it is top secret technology that is being suppressed from the masses," he said.

John Craddick, famous alien hunter from Britain, commented that the unidentified object must be of alien origin as "nothing human that can fly that high."

On the other hand, Scott Brando, owner of online UFO sighting forensic investigating site, said, "The 'object' is just a lens reflection. It's a well known effect, very common in many ISS live feeds."

NASA has not made any official comments regarding the same. But in a similar incident that was reported last year, a comment was issued, which stated that, "Reflections from station windows, the spacecraft structure itself or lights from Earth commonly appear as artefacts in photos and videos from the [ISS]." Also, the space agency supposed it could be a passing meteor, Daily Star noted.

Tagsinternational space station, ISS Video, Alien, UFO sighting, alien existence

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Did You See That? Why Are They Trying To Hide The Existence Of Aliens From Peopl...

A 6-Hour-Long Spacewalk To Replace The Batteries Of The International Space Stat...

Latest NASA News: New Mission To Study Black Holes In Space Approved For Launch

NASA News Update: Data Transmission Speed Between ISS And Ground Terminals Will ...

Astronomers Plan On Slowing Down Spacecraft In Alpha Centauri

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala

Fecal Transplant Could Be A Promising Treatment For Autism
Holographic Universe

The Universe Might Be A Massive Hologram
Bible Left Untouched

Bible Found Untouched Amid Tornado Damage In Mississippi
Argentina Dolphin

Selfish Selfies! Baby Dolphin Killed By Tourists For A Photo Op

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  2. Horrific Video Shows Man Mauled By A Tiger To Death
  3. Human-Pig Hybrid Hoax Is Real; Pig-Men Will Be Used As Organ Donors In The Future
  1. UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
  2. The Horrifying, Creepy 'Door To Hell' In Turkmenistan Keeps On Burning For Almost 50 Years
  3. Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius
  4. Cassini Images Show Saturn's Rings Containing Millions Of 'Moonlets'
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Tiger Mauls Man To Death

Horrific Video Shows Man Mauled By A Tiger To Death
Jellyfish

Jellyfish Plague Follows 'Prophetic' Shark Frenzy In Israel
One&Only Le Touessrok Golf Course, Mauritius

Unearthing The Long-Lost Continent Underneath An Indian Ocean Island
Aurora Borealis

Solar Minimum May Cause Northern Lights To 'Disappear'
Real Time Analytics