'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?

Alien abduction victim John Mooner presents evidence of abduction and stalking.

(Photo : ApexTV/YouTube screenshot)

John Mooner is a self-proclaimed UFO expert, who claims that he is being stalked by aliens. He also claims to have seen real live aliens and captures them on his camera. A few days earlier, he also made a claim, which stated that he was a victim of alien abduction, about which he remembers nothing of.

John Mooner resides in Torquay, Devon, United Kingdom, and is an active UFO hunter. According to his latest statement, he was sky watching in the wee hours last Sunday when he spotted a UFO above Newton Abbot. "Then, all of a sudden, I noticed some moving lights way off in the distance that were high up in the sky. The lights were blinking on and off and I quickly took some photographs and managed to capture these mysterious lights blinking," Mooner said.

John Mooner further narrated the incident and said that, "I was very excited at this point and I quickly began to zoom in on the lights to get a better look and try to figure out what the lights could be. Once I had zoomed in I could clearly see that the lights were in fact on a structured craft."

He then revealed that he saw three aliens sitting on that craft, working some controls. "The most shocking thing was that I could clearly see three aliens in this structured craft. The first alien was sat above the middle light and appeared to be looking down. It appeared that the alien was working some type of controls," he said.

"Then one of the aliens looked in my direction and seemed to know I was there. With that the lights went out and the structured craft just seemed to disappear from sight," John Mooner claimed.

The controversial picture of real live aliens, published in the Daily Star shows a few bright lights above, which three faint structures can be seen.

Though many experts refuse to believe any of the statements that John Mooner makes, a few others do. The earlier claim of alien abduction by Mooner became highly popular after he showed Google Earth images as proof of the alleged abduction.

However, according to an Express report, experts are extremely doubtful of the credibility of the images and the whole story of alien abduction. Scott Brando, Italian forensic UFO investigator, analyzed the pictures and posted his viewpoint as a tweet, which read, "Folks! This is not an alien abduction as someone is telling. The lights and the alleged #UFOs are just glass structures reflecting the Sun."

Under these circumstances, the truth behind the alien photos and the claims of aliens stalking John Mooner remains unexplained.

