Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Aliens Earth international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 02:54 AM EST
Mauritius
Scientists discover zircon in lava, leading them to believe Mauritius is hiding an entire continent under it.
(Photo : Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

Mauritius, an island on the Indian Ocean, was finally confirmed to be a leftover of a supercontinent called Gondwana, which broke apart about 200 million years ago. The piece of the crust that was thought to be covered by young lava during the island's volcanic eruptions seemed to be a piece of an ancient continent that also broke off from Madagascar when other land masses -- Africa, India, Australia and Antarctica -- broke off to form the Indian Ocean.

Rocks that have been spewed up by lava during these eruptions were recently studied by scientists led by Professor Lewis Ashwal. They found that these rocks were too old to belong in the island of Mauritius. He explained in the paper published in Nature Communications that in continents are rocks that are over 4 billion years old, there are nothing like that in oceans. In oceans, only new rock formations are found.

Mauritius, being an island, should have had no rocks older than 9 million years old. But the zircons that they found are as old as 3 billion years. As noted by Phys.org, zircons occur mainly in granites and are from continents. They contain traces of uranium, thorium and lead. Their ability to survive geological processes can mean that they can be dated pretty accurately, so there should be no mistaking that the zircons found are older than the island itself. This makes a clear evidence that the continent is hiding underneath the island itself. Prof. Ashwal suggested that the "undiscovered continent" that could collectively be called "Mauritia" could be spread over the Indian Ocean, a leftover by Gondwanaland.

Still, as described by Mail Online, the continent in itself could have been a dangerous place covered in volcanoes and is exposed to earthquakes regularly. Prof. Ashwal also asserted the importance of the study, saying that "It allows us to better understand the processes by which continents break apart due to plate tectonics, and it also allows us to reconstruct the positions of these and other pieces of continent back in time."

TagsMauritius, ancient continent

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Sad Fate Of Dodo Birds: How Humanity Forced Them To Extinction Thrice

Scientists Discover Bag-Like Creature As Human Ancestor

Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius

The Horrifying, Creepy 'Door To Hell' In Turkmenistan Keeps On Burning For Almos...

First Images Of The Newly Discovered, Stunning Amazon Coral Reef Revealed

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Argentina Dolphin

Selfish Selfies! Baby Dolphin Killed By Tourists For A Photo Op
Holographic Universe

The Universe Might Be A Massive Hologram
Bible Left Untouched

Bible Found Untouched Amid Tornado Damage In Mississippi
Alien

'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Another UFO Sighting? Police Cars And Supersonic Jet Escorted The Alleged UFO, Eye Witnesses Say
  2. NASA Twin Astronaut Study Reveals Genetic Changes In Twin Astronaut Brothers Scott Kelly And Mark Kelly
  3. UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
  1. Will The World Survive With Donald Trump’s Presidency?
  2. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  3. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  4. The Horrifying, Creepy 'Door To Hell' In Turkmenistan Keeps On Burning For Almost 50 Years
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Mauritius

Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius
Milky Way

A Mysterious Void Is Pushing The Milky Way
UFOs Caught On Tape

UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
Human Evolution

Scientists Discover Bag-Like Creature As Human Ancestor
Real Time Analytics