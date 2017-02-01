UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico

Are aliens keeping track of what’s happening on Earth?

UFO sightings have become increasingly common in the last few years. Though science has not yet accepted the existence of aliens and UFOs, people who have witnessed such incidents and those who have watched the UFOs caught on tape videos online differ. In a recent incident, a glowing orb of light, which is believed to be a UFO, was seen hovering above the Colima volcano in Mexico, which erupted few days ago.

The UFO was caught on one of the webcams, which are installed to keep track of the activities in and around the said volcano. Surprisingly, the webcam footage last Sunday revealed a UFO hovering above the mouth of the volcano. Though it has not been officially acclaimed as a UFO sighting till yet, when the video was posted online in LiveLeak, many spectators claimed it to be one, The Sun reported.

"Aliens. Definitely aliens. This is the only thing to explain Donald Trump and Theresa May," an anonymous viewer wrote. Meanwhile, someone else said, "It's swamp gas! It's near a volcano!"

Another anonymous viewer commented, "Probably fireworks or home-made lanterns. They set those off if that area. They're called Cantoya's balloons!"

The incident is gaining popularity because of the timing of the UFO sighting. The original video was recorded on Jan. 29, a few days after the Colima volcano, also known as "Volcano of Fire," had erupted and shot tons of ash kilometers above, Daily Star reported.

Colima volcano is said to be one of the most active volcanoes in North America, and experts say that it is becoming increasingly active in the past several days. Under such circumstances, the incident of UFOs caught on tape in the region is raising suspicions regarding whether aliens are keeping a track of the events that are happening on Earth.

A similar incident was recorded in August 2016 near the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico, The TeCake reported. As per Scott C. Waring, alien hunter from the UFO Sightings Daily organization, "There are many theories of UFO researchers and experts, advancing svarate assumptions, such as the one that sees a kind of monitoring of volcanic and geothermal by aliens."

On the other hand, few others believe "that UFOs would underground extraterrestrial bases in the vicinity of volcanoes."

