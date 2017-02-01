Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Aliens Earth international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Space Rocks Hunting: British Expedition Aims To Collect Iron Meteorites In Antarctica

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 02:06 AM EST
Fallen Meteorite
The world's fifth largest iron meteorite 'Agpalilik' is unloaded at Copenhagen, where it will be shown in the Mineralogical Museum. It was discovered in Greenland in 1963 by the Danish scientist V F Buchwald.
(Photo : Keystone/Getty Images)

The space rocks or also referred to as meteorites hunting has been given a go signal for the British scientists. They aim to gather meteorites in the cold Antarctica.

On the other hand, the British scientists only target one strange class of meteorites. These are space rocks made of iron. These rocks are the smashed-up innards of bodies that almost became planets at the beginning of the Solar System, according to BBC News.

Dr. Katherine Joy at Manchester University said that finding more of them could give them important clues to events that occurred some 4.6 billion years ago. She further said that they cannot access the iron core of the Earth. On the other hand, the iron meteorites provide them with a nice guide as to what the inside of the Earth is like and gives them an indication of how many planets there may have been in the early Solar System.

Iron meteorites are mostly made from an iron-nickel alloy or referred to as meteoric iron. They have two mineral phases, namely, the kamacite and the taenite. This iron found in iron meteorites became the known earliest usable iron that was used by humans, which signaled the beginning of the Iron Age.

Iron meteorites are considered fragments of the cores of huge ancient asteroids that have been crushed by impacts. Researchers search for them in deserts and Antarctica. There were more than 35,000 meteorites that have been collected and about two-thirds of them have been recovered from Antarctica.

The British team is yet to decide where to conduct its research. On the other hand, it would be more likely along the Argentina, Shackleton or Pensacola ranges.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joy said that NASA has just announced the Psyche space mission, which will visit an iron asteroid. She further said that it is going to be a body made of exactly the type of material they hope to be collecting in Antarctica.

Tagsiron meteorites, Antarctica, space rocks, asteroids, Solar System

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Annular Solar Eclipse: Sun To Look Like A 'Ring Of Fire' In February 2017

Fermi Space Telescope Spots Gamma Rays From The Sun's Solar Flares

NASA Will Launch Rockets To Explore, Study The Mysteries Of Earth's Auroras

Aliens Built A Massive Base In Antarctica? UFO Hunters Spotted An 'Alien Ship' H...

Five Teams Left In The Competition Of $30M Private Moon Race

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Argentina Dolphin

Selfish Selfies! Baby Dolphin Killed By Tourists For A Photo Op
Holographic Universe

The Universe Might Be A Massive Hologram
Bible Left Untouched

Bible Found Untouched Amid Tornado Damage In Mississippi
Alien

'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Another UFO Sighting? Police Cars And Supersonic Jet Escorted The Alleged UFO, Eye Witnesses Say
  2. NASA Twin Astronaut Study Reveals Genetic Changes In Twin Astronaut Brothers Scott Kelly And Mark Kelly
  3. UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
  1. Will The World Survive With Donald Trump’s Presidency?
  2. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  3. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  4. The Horrifying, Creepy 'Door To Hell' In Turkmenistan Keeps On Burning For Almost 50 Years
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Mauritius

Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius
Milky Way

A Mysterious Void Is Pushing The Milky Way
UFOs Caught On Tape

UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
Human Evolution

Scientists Discover Bag-Like Creature As Human Ancestor
Real Time Analytics