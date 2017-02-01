Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Aliens Earth international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

A Mysterious Void Is Pushing The Milky Way

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 02:37 AM EST
Milky Way
The MilkyWay is possibly being pushed around the universe by a huge void.
(Photo : ABDH Media | Space/YouTube screenshot)

A massive void outside our extragalactic neighborhood could be pushing the Milky Way galaxy around the universe, according to a new study. The massive region, known as the dipole repellar, seems to be playing the role of a repellent that is aiding the movement of our Local Group of galaxies at a speed of about 2 million km/h.

According to the study published in Nature Astronomy, an international team of researchers observed the bizarre velocities of galaxies neighboring the Milky Way and combined them after studying their properties. Consequently, the research team could work out the movements of the Local Group of galaxies and understand the reason behind the observed flow.

Incidentally, scientists have previously already suggested the existence of the dipole repellar and also predicted that it works in tandem with another force in the universe called the Shapley attractor to move the galaxy around. However, the dipole repellar or void, which is a massive region largely empty of galaxies, is a bit of a mystery because it is difficult to observe due to the absence of light emitted from it.

The Shapley attractor, on the other hand, is an area where a high concentration of galaxies is present, and the region also generates a gravitational tug on the Milky Way. However, the Shapley attractor cannot alone influence the movement of the galaxies observed, according to the scientists.

The scientists found that the galaxies are being propelled away from the dipole repellar nearly as much as they are being pulled towards the Shapley attractor. Furthermore, the dipole repellar and Shapley attractor dominate the galaxy's trajectory around the universe.

"It was suggested a decade ago that an underdensity in the northern hemisphere roughly 15,000 km/s away contributes significantly to the observed flow," the research team of astronomers noted, according to Yahoo. The team added, "We show here that repulsion from an under-density is important and that the dominant influences causing the observed flow are a single attractor -- associated with the Shapley concentration -- and a single previously unidentified repellar, which contribute roughly equally to the cosmic microwave background dipole."

The researchers also mentioned that the repulsion source is identified for the first time. Furthermore, the study enabled the astronomers to find about the dual dominance of the dipole repellar and the Shapley attractor.

TagsMilky Way, Dipole Repellar, Shapley Attractor

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Milky Way: Does It Have A Habitable Zone?

Milky Way: Stunning New 3D Map Shows More Than 1 Billion Stars

Milky Way’s Heart Is A Desolate Place, Here's Why

New Type Of Black Hole Discovered, Millions Of Them Could Be Hiding In Milky Way

Milky Way Weighs As Much As 700 Billion Suns, New Study Reveals

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Argentina Dolphin

Selfish Selfies! Baby Dolphin Killed By Tourists For A Photo Op
Holographic Universe

The Universe Might Be A Massive Hologram
Bible Left Untouched

Bible Found Untouched Amid Tornado Damage In Mississippi
Alien

'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Another UFO Sighting? Police Cars And Supersonic Jet Escorted The Alleged UFO, Eye Witnesses Say
  2. NASA Twin Astronaut Study Reveals Genetic Changes In Twin Astronaut Brothers Scott Kelly And Mark Kelly
  3. UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
  1. Will The World Survive With Donald Trump’s Presidency?
  2. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  3. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  4. The Horrifying, Creepy 'Door To Hell' In Turkmenistan Keeps On Burning For Almost 50 Years
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Mauritius

Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius
Milky Way

A Mysterious Void Is Pushing The Milky Way
UFOs Caught On Tape

UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
Human Evolution

Scientists Discover Bag-Like Creature As Human Ancestor
Real Time Analytics