Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Aliens Earth international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Horrifying, Creepy 'Door To Hell' In Turkmenistan Keeps On Burning For Almost 50 Years

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 02:21 AM EST
Fire
A gas crater in Turkmenistan's Karakum Desert is continually burning now for almost 50 years. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : Linh Pham/Getty Images)

The man-made crater of fire known as "Door To Hell" in Turkmenistan's Karakum Desert is everlastingly burning now for nearly 50 years. It is the result of the Soviet-era gas drilling accident, which is officially known as the Darvaza Gas Crater.

It is about the size of a football field with a 230-foot-wide crater. So, how does this thing come into existence? A team of Soviet scientists looked for natural gas on the said desert in 1971. They set up a drilling platform. On the other hand, it accidentally hit a massive underground gas cavern and collapsed. Then, it shaped a sinkhole and pulled the whole drilling platform into it, according to Science Alert.

The Soviets concealed the disaster. There was no report of the incident and no casualties, too. On the other hand, it is believed that the sinkhole slurped and buried everything that was above it.

#Travel3 reports that the crater of fire is visited by hundreds of tourists every year. Meanwhile, the country's president ordered it to be vacated in 2010. On the other hand, it did not materialize. It is known that Turkmenistan ranks fifth in the world in natural gas reserves.

TagsDoor to Hell, Turkmenistan, Karakum Desert, Darvaza Gas Crater, crater of fire

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Bag-Like Sea Creature With Large Mouth, No Anus Could Be The Earliest Known Hu...

Alaskan 'Bogoslof Volcano' Erupts, Generates An Ash Cloud

An Iron Age Tomb Full Of Treasures Uncovered In Germany

The Elusive Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Is Not 'Extinct' After All, New Study Says

Fossils Of Giant Pterosaur Unearthed In Romania

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Argentina Dolphin

Selfish Selfies! Baby Dolphin Killed By Tourists For A Photo Op
Holographic Universe

The Universe Might Be A Massive Hologram
Bible Left Untouched

Bible Found Untouched Amid Tornado Damage In Mississippi
Alien

'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Another UFO Sighting? Police Cars And Supersonic Jet Escorted The Alleged UFO, Eye Witnesses Say
  2. NASA Twin Astronaut Study Reveals Genetic Changes In Twin Astronaut Brothers Scott Kelly And Mark Kelly
  3. UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
  1. Will The World Survive With Donald Trump’s Presidency?
  2. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  3. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  4. The Horrifying, Creepy 'Door To Hell' In Turkmenistan Keeps On Burning For Almost 50 Years
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Mauritius

Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius
Milky Way

A Mysterious Void Is Pushing The Milky Way
UFOs Caught On Tape

UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
Human Evolution

Scientists Discover Bag-Like Creature As Human Ancestor
Real Time Analytics