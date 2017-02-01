No More Soda Fountains In Paris; France Bans Refill Of Soft Drinks In Schools, Restaurants, Fast Food Joints

French anti-obesity law is no joke. Those who defy it will face legal consequences.

France illegalized providing unlimited soft drinks for a limited price or free to prevent obesity in the country. The law, which was enforced last Friday, clearly states that those who continue to provide free soda will be prosecuted and must pay the penalties. This was preceded by the soft drink tax law, which was enforced in 2012.

The newly formed law is applicable to all fizzy drink and soda fountains present in public places, such as restaurants, schools, fast food chains and holiday camps. It also restricts the open distribution of "flavoured fizzy and non-fizzy drinks, concentrated drinks like fruit syrups, drinks based on water, milk, cereal, vegetables or fruit, sports and energy drinks, fruit nectar, vegetable nectar and similar products," as mentioned in the Journal Officiel web site of the French government, Vancouver Sun reported.

Even though only 15 percent adults in France are technically obese, half of its adult population is categorized as overweight. The decision of banning soda fountains in public places was a part of the anti-obesity campaign in France, which was launched in 2004. The distribution of fruit drinks and ketchups have already been banned from schools since 2011, according to Calgary Herald.

Clearly, the government is taking all measures to change the figures for good. Banning the open distribution of food and drinks that lead to obesity is a brilliant initiative towards it.

"This habit is common in other countries and it is increasingly taking hold in France. I understand it can be attractive for young people who are offered unlimited sugary drinks, which contain an excessive amount of sugar or sweeteners," Marisol Touraine, France's health minister, said.

Leading home improvement chain of stores, Ikea, and the fast food chain named Quick and Five Guys have already removed the soda fountains and soft drink refill stations from their stores.

Experts say that the efforts made by the French government officials are commendable and effective. As per a recent study done in 2015, the per capita consumption of soft drinks in France is reduced to 65.5 liters a year, as compared to 106.6 liters in Britain.

