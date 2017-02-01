Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Aliens Earth international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

No More Soda Fountains In Paris; France Bans Refill Of Soft Drinks In Schools, Restaurants, Fast Food Joints

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 03:00 AM EST
No More Soda Fountains In Paris
French anti-obesity law is no joke. Those who defy it will face legal consequences.
(Photo : Home Invention/YouTube screenshot)

France illegalized providing unlimited soft drinks for a limited price or free to prevent obesity in the country. The law, which was enforced last Friday, clearly states that those who continue to provide free soda will be prosecuted and must pay the penalties. This was preceded by the soft drink tax law, which was enforced in 2012.

The newly formed law is applicable to all fizzy drink and soda fountains present in public places, such as restaurants, schools, fast food chains and holiday camps. It also restricts the open distribution of "flavoured fizzy and non-fizzy drinks, concentrated drinks like fruit syrups, drinks based on water, milk, cereal, vegetables or fruit, sports and energy drinks, fruit nectar, vegetable nectar and similar products," as mentioned in the Journal Officiel web site of the French government, Vancouver Sun reported.

Even though only 15 percent adults in France are technically obese, half of its adult population is categorized as overweight. The decision of banning soda fountains in public places was a part of the anti-obesity campaign in France, which was launched in 2004. The distribution of fruit drinks and ketchups have already been banned from schools since 2011, according to Calgary Herald.

Clearly, the government is taking all measures to change the figures for good. Banning the open distribution of food and drinks that lead to obesity is a brilliant initiative towards it.

"This habit is common in other countries and it is increasingly taking hold in France. I understand it can be attractive for young people who are offered unlimited sugary drinks, which contain an excessive amount of sugar or sweeteners," Marisol Touraine, France's health minister, said.

Leading home improvement chain of stores, Ikea, and the fast food chain named Quick and Five Guys have already removed the soda fountains and soft drink refill stations from their stores.

Experts say that the efforts made by the French government officials are commendable and effective. As per a recent study done in 2015, the per capita consumption of soft drinks in France is reduced to 65.5 liters a year, as compared to 106.6 liters in Britain.

TagsFight Against Obesity, France news, anti-obesity law in France, soft drink refills

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Cancer-Causing Food List Is Growing; Burnt Toast And Deep-Fried Potatoes Are The...

Cause Of Obesity And Cardiovascular Diseases: It Is Not Just Eating Potatoes But...

Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca-Cola Landed The Company In A Legal Lawsuit

Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity, Study Reveals

Obesity Prevention Law Passed: Chocolates To Be Banned In Public Fundraisers In ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Argentina Dolphin

Selfish Selfies! Baby Dolphin Killed By Tourists For A Photo Op
Holographic Universe

The Universe Might Be A Massive Hologram
Bible Left Untouched

Bible Found Untouched Amid Tornado Damage In Mississippi
Alien

'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Another UFO Sighting? Police Cars And Supersonic Jet Escorted The Alleged UFO, Eye Witnesses Say
  2. NASA Twin Astronaut Study Reveals Genetic Changes In Twin Astronaut Brothers Scott Kelly And Mark Kelly
  3. UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
  1. Will The World Survive With Donald Trump’s Presidency?
  2. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  3. 'I Am Stalked By Aliens' Claims British Ufologist, Posts Real Alien Photos Captured By Him As Proof?
  4. The Horrifying, Creepy 'Door To Hell' In Turkmenistan Keeps On Burning For Almost 50 Years
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Mauritius

Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius
Milky Way

A Mysterious Void Is Pushing The Milky Way
UFOs Caught On Tape

UFOs Caught On Tape Hovering Above The Colima Volcano In Mexico
Human Evolution

Scientists Discover Bag-Like Creature As Human Ancestor
Real Time Analytics