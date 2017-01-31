Another UFO Sighting? Police Cars And Supersonic Jet Escorted The Alleged UFO, Eye Witnesses Say

Were they trying to cover up the incident or to capture the UFO? (Image for representation only.)

An unidentified couple from Santa Rosa, California, became the eye witnesses of a UFO sighting incident last weekend. As per the woman, the UFO was followed by a supersonic jet in the sky, while police cars were tracking the movement of the UFO from below. The question is, if the police authorities were aware of the UFO sighting and they were actually a part of covering it up, then why have they not conveyed it to the public?

The UFO sighting was reported by the couple to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), which is the world's largest organization on UFO research. The incident happened at 6:45 p.m. (local time), when the couple were driving back home in their car. They spotted a bright light, which gradually got closer and closer, Express reported.

"Before we knew it, it was flying directly over our car and it was so close we could see details underneath the craft," the woman said.

They saw the UFO so closely that they even mentioned its shape and colour. "It has red and green blinking lights down the belly of the craft and was long, rectangular and wingless," she said.

At this point, she thought it to be a missile. Baffled by the unexpected incident, they reached home, still unable to comprehend what exactly happened. At this point, they saw police cars following the UFO. Soon after, a jet plane also joined in.

"When we got home we could still see the craft hovering in the sky from our house. It seemed to go back up higher in the sky. It hovered in the same spot for about ten minutes, then it started going back in the direction it initially came from," she added.

The said UFO sighting is the latest addition to the list of UFOs sighted in Santa Rosa since 2005.

According to a Daily Star report, after WikiLeaks released a document, according to which Eric Gary, Prime Minister of Grenada, claimed the existence of UFOs and even reported the same to the United Nations (UN), people are anxious than ever. Till NASA or other space research organizations accept the occurrence of flying UFOs and alien existence, these UFO sightings will remain in the file of mysterious incidents, which still stay unexplained.

