Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Sun Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 03:36 AM EST
Israelites Escape Egyptian Slavery
Circa 1500 B.C., Moses raises his rod to command the return of the Red Sea following its parting.
(Photo : Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

While skeptics have labeled the biblical parting of the Red Sea chronicled in the Book of Exodus as fictitious, Russian oceanographers have proven in their calculations that the miraculous story was naturally possible.

Express UK reported that the astounding biblical event of God making a dry way for Israelites to cross the Red Sea has been supported by a scientific explanation. Naum Volzinger from St. Petersburg's Institute of Oceanography and his Hamburg-based colleague Alexei Androsov ran the calculations proving that the mysterious phenomenon, which occurred 3,500 years ago, had indeed happened.

As written in the Bible, God had commanded Moses to lead the Israelites out of Egypt when they stopped by the sea shore. This terrified the Israelites as the pharaoh's chariots and soldiers were coming after them. Then happened one of the biggest miracles ever recorded in history:

"Moses raised his hand over the sea, and the Lord opened up a path through the water with a strong east wind. The wind blew all that night, turning the seabed into dry land. So the people of Israel walked through the middle of the sea on dry ground, with walls of water on each side!" -- Exodus 14:21-22

According to the Russian duo, the powerful gust of wind must have had a speed of 67 miles per hour for it to expose the sea bed overnight. Moreover, they theorized that the Red Sea would have been much shallower during that time than what it is today.

"It would take the Jews -- there were 600,000 of them -- four hours to cross the seven kilometre reef that runs from one coast to another," Volzinger told the Moscow Times. "Then, in a half-hour, the waters would come back."

Despite their calculations, Volizinger pointed out that there should still be some divine intervention for such miraculous phenomenon to happen. "I am convinced that God rules the Earth through the laws of physics," he added.

TagsBiblical-science, Bible, Moses, Book of Exodus, exodus

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Did Jesus Christ Truly Appear In A Tree Trunk?

Biblical Travels: How Far And Long Have They Gone, With Or Without The Donkey?

Scientists Prove Mathematician's Theory On The Existence Of God

The Sun Stood Still: Scientists May Have Found An Explanation To The Phenomenal ...

Godspeed Eugene Cernan: Last Man To Walk On The Moon Dies At 82

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Federal Way UFOs Are Actually Chinese Lanterns

Federal Way UFOs Are Actually Chinese Lanterns
Saccorhytus

A Bag-Like Sea Creature With Large Mouth, No Anus Could Be The Earliest Known Human Prehistoric Ancestor?
Pug Rasta

Dogs Prefer Chilling Out To Reggae Music, According To New Study
Addiction To Mobile Phones

'Addiction To Mobile Phones' Is A Deadly Disease, Spreads Like Epidemic

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. A Fatal Sex Encounter; Weird Mating Rituals In Animals Found In Australian Sea
  2. Another UFO Sighting? Police Cars And Supersonic Jet Escorted The Alleged UFO, Eye Witnesses Say
  3. 'Addiction To Mobile Phones' Is A Deadly Disease, Spreads Like Epidemic
  1. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  2. Long-Lost Dark Age Royal Kingdom Of Rheged Unearthed In Scotland
  3. A Bag-Like Sea Creature With Large Mouth, No Anus Could Be The Earliest Known Human Prehistoric Ancestor?
  4. Underwater Drone Swarms Used To Study Plankton Mating
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Amber Entrapped Remains Of Alien Insect

Amber-Entrapped Remains Of Alien Insect Found In Myanmar
Annular Solar Eclipse Observed

Annular Solar Eclipse: Sun To Look Like A 'Ring Of Fire' In February 2017
Aleutian Island

Alaskan 'Bogoslof Volcano' Erupts, Generates An Ash Cloud
Ancient Torc Necklace Has Been Unearthed

An Iron Age Tomb Full Of Treasures Uncovered In Germany
Real Time Analytics