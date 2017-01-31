Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon Earth Sun Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

An Iron Age Tomb Full Of Treasures Uncovered In Germany

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017 02:57 AM EST
Ancient Torc Necklace Has Been Unearthed
A museum curator stands over metal detector enthusiast David Booth's hoard of Iron Age Gold on Nov. 4, 2009 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The gold Iron Age torcs were unearthed on private land in Stirlingshire and date from between 300-100 B.C. The hoard is currently under protection of the Treasure Trove Unit, under Scottish law, the Crown can claim any archaeological objects found in Scotland. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image below.)

(Photo : Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Archaeologists discovered an Iron Age tomb abounding with treasures that were adorned with gold, bronze and amber in ancient southern Germany at a hill fort known as Heuneburg in 583 B.C. The treasures include jewels that surrounded the skeleton of a woman, who probably died between the age of 30 and 40 and was believed to be a priestess.

The researchers said that the woman might be an elite member of the Celtic society that buried her. There were also a petrified sea urchin and ammonite in the grave. These indicate that the woman would likely be a kind of priestess, according to the lead researcher, Dirk Krausse, an archaeologist for the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg.

Among the treasures that were found are sophisticated jewelry made of gold, amber and bronze, an ornament made from boars' horns, piles of furs and textiles, carved boxwood objects, bronze jingle bells that would have adorned a horse's chest, a belt made of bronze and leather, and bracelets carved from black stone. The jewelry and the belt wrapped the skeleton of the elite woman, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the chamber was a skeleton of another woman that measured 5 feet and 1 inch tall with a few pieces of bronze jewelry. Krausse said that the skeleton might have belonged to a servant.

The team also found a 1.3-foot-long bronze sheet decorated with circle at the feet of the second woman. It might be the remains of an iron horse bit as revealed in a computed tomography (CT) scan. The team theorized that the sheet would likely be a chamfron, which is a piece of metal that covers a horse's forehead.

Heuneberg is known as a prehistoric hill fort near the Danube River. Krausse told Live Science that the Celtic city-state was likely founded in the sixth century B.C. Also, it is thought that even the famous Greek Philosopher Herodotus (circa 484 B.C. to 425 B.C.) mentioned it while writing about the history of the Danube River.

TagsIron Age, Heuneberg hill, Germany, treasures, Celtic

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Elusive Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Is Not 'Extinct' After All, New Study Says

Fossils Of Giant Pterosaur Unearthed In Romania

Long-Lost Dark Age Royal Kingdom Of Rheged Unearthed In Scotland

A Mysterious Massive Two-Mile Long Crack Found In Arizona Desert

Some Life Continues In The Body Two Days After Death, Study Reveals

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Federal Way UFOs Are Actually Chinese Lanterns

Federal Way UFOs Are Actually Chinese Lanterns
Saccorhytus

A Bag-Like Sea Creature With Large Mouth, No Anus Could Be The Earliest Known Human Prehistoric Ancestor?
Pug Rasta

Dogs Prefer Chilling Out To Reggae Music, According To New Study
Addiction To Mobile Phones

'Addiction To Mobile Phones' Is A Deadly Disease, Spreads Like Epidemic

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. A Fatal Sex Encounter; Weird Mating Rituals In Animals Found In Australian Sea
  2. Another UFO Sighting? Police Cars And Supersonic Jet Escorted The Alleged UFO, Eye Witnesses Say
  3. 'Addiction To Mobile Phones' Is A Deadly Disease, Spreads Like Epidemic
  1. Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses
  2. Long-Lost Dark Age Royal Kingdom Of Rheged Unearthed In Scotland
  3. A Bag-Like Sea Creature With Large Mouth, No Anus Could Be The Earliest Known Human Prehistoric Ancestor?
  4. Underwater Drone Swarms Used To Study Plankton Mating
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Amber Entrapped Remains Of Alien Insect

Amber-Entrapped Remains Of Alien Insect Found In Myanmar
Annular Solar Eclipse Observed

Annular Solar Eclipse: Sun To Look Like A 'Ring Of Fire' In February 2017
Aleutian Island

Alaskan 'Bogoslof Volcano' Erupts, Generates An Ash Cloud
Ancient Torc Necklace Has Been Unearthed

An Iron Age Tomb Full Of Treasures Uncovered In Germany
Real Time Analytics