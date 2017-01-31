Alaskan 'Bogoslof Volcano' Erupts, Generates An Ash Cloud

A typical scene of the Aleutian Islands with a volcanic cone in the background. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image below.)

(Photo : J. Malcolm Greany/Three Lions/Getty Images)

Bogoslof Volcano that is situated in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska erupted last Friday morning. It generated an ash cloud that may be as high as 25,000 feet and could threaten airliners passing between Asia and North America.

Bogoslof volcano in Alaska erupts Ash Cloud could reach 30,000 feet / Aviation Red Alert –… https://t.co/xdiN66RrQq https://t.co/QNUVWrqZpT — ddnnewswordpress (@wadejohns33) January 28, 2017

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) stated that Bogoslof Volcano remains in a "heightened state of unrest and unpredictable condition." It also stated that the low-level explosive activity that is below its ability to detect in its data sources may be occurring. It added that these low-level explosions could pose a hazard in the immediate vicinity of the volcano.

Popular Mechanics reports that Bosgolof Volcano erupted for the second day in a row. This makes the Aviation Color Code "orange" and the Volcano Alert level is "watch." It is expected that there will be more eruptions.

AVO also said that the ash cloud could reach up to 30,000 feet. Together with the national Weather Service, it warns airliners flying across the region and issues alerts to traffic controllers. Meanwhile, other volcanoes in Alaska such as Cleveland Volcano, Takawangha Volcano and Pavlof Volcano are at Aviation Color Code "yellow." AVO said that other Alaska volcanoes show no signs of significant unrest.

Bogoslof Island also known as Agasagook Island is the peak of submarine stratovolcano situated in the northwest of Unalaska Island of the Aleutian Island chain. The island is uninhabited by people. It is about 169 acres (0.68 square kilometers). Its summit is about 490 feet (150 meters), 1.09 miles (1.75 km) long and 0.3 miles (0.048 km) wide. The stratovolcano has a height of about 6,000 feet (1,800 meters from the seabed. On the other hand, it is the only part that projects above sea level.

